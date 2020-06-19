On this day, June 19, many black citizens across Kentucky in places like Paducah and Hopkinsville are celebrating Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., acknowledging when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and 1800 federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to “liberate” some of the last unfree slaves on June 19, 1865.
Locally, we are in the midst of a debate on whether to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from the lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse. We are lucky to have leaders of this debate, Sherman Neal, assistant football coach at Murray State; Wesley Bolin, history teacher at Murray High; and Dr. Kevin Elliott, professor of history at Murray State; Shannon Davis-Roberts candidate for our Kentucky House seat; and the administration of Murray State University.
Should we remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from our Courthouse lawn?
A resident streamed this comment during the Fiscal Court meeting Wednesday. “That statue no more screams hatred than the Confederate flag does slavery. The Confederate war was fought over Constitutional Issues, the government refused to recognize the right of southern states to secede from the Union. Slavery occurred 6 or 7 generations ago, no one alive today is suffering from the effects of slavery.”
That myth is part of the “Lost Cause” promoted by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), with funding, helping to choose propaganda-laced textbooks for students, marketing campaign that glorified white supremacy, and providing monuments celebrating that mindset. By the way, many in the modern UDC are rethinking these statues and symbols.
There are unwitting victims of this mythology — those who lack the knowledge to separate history from mythology and those whose reverence for the Lee’s Confederacy rely on creating a mythical figure who never truly existed.
Perhaps the most painful of all of Robert E. Lee’s behaviors was the trauma of slave “family separation” which lasted many lifetimes for those families — it was as Ta-Nehisi Coates, noted author, described as, “a kind of murder.”
Lee was infamous for his cruelty on his plantation. When slaves escaped and were recaptured, Lee either beat them himself or ordered the overseer to “lay it on well.” Wesley Norris, a former slave, recalled that “not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, Lee then ordered the overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done.”
Lee had beaten or ordered his own slaves to be beaten for wanting to be free; he fought for the preservation of slavery; his army kidnapped free black people at gunpoint and made them unfree — but all of this, he insisted, had occurred only because of the great “Christian love” the South held for black Americans.
Frederick Douglass’s counsel was that “between the Christianity of this land and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference.”
After the war while president of Washington (and Lee) college, Lee’s students formed their own chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, and were known by the local Freedmen’s Bureau for abduction and rape of black schoolgirls from the nearby black schools.
Lee was as indifferent to crimes of violence toward black people carried out by his students as he was when they were carried out by his soldiers.
As a Union veteran put it, when a Gettysburg Lee statue was debated, “If you want historical accuracy as your excuse, then place upon this field a statue of Lee holding in his hand the banner under which he fought, bearing the legend: ‘We wage this war against a government conceived in liberty and dedicated to humanity.’”
The “Lost Cause” mythology has been one of the most successful revisionist history campaigns in our history. Do we aspire to be a Robert E. Lee?
So in the spirit of Juneteenth and our state’s motto, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” let’s join a whole host of communities and move the statue to a more suitable location.
A good solution is to move the Robert E. Lee statue to the newly acquired land to expand the Murray Cemetery. Many of the Confederate monuments were originally placed in cemeteries. That could also be a resting place of Confederate soldiers from local abandoned family cemeteries.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
