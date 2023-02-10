For most Kentuckians, the reliability of our energy supply is not something we think about too often. We flip a switch or press a button and the lights come on the temperature changes in our homes and offices. That confidence is waning, however, as concerns grow regarding the reliability of our electric grid and regulatory policies impact supply. Utility costs have increased as well. For generations, Kentucky had the second or third lowest utility rates in the nation. Recently, rates have risen dramatically.

As we prepare to return to Frankfort for the second portion of the 2023 Regular Session, members of the House and Senate committees on Natural Resources and Energy met jointly last week to hear from executives of the Tennessee Valley Authority and Kentucky Utilities about rolling black-outs that were instituted here in December. The committee also heard from Texas Gas Transmission, LLC regarding natural gas as a fuel to generate electricity.