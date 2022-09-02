I am not sure our American founders ever imagined how politics would work in the 21st century. How could they? Their faith in forming a government was born from a desire to prevent a single person from having all the power. They might recognize the remnants, the basic elements of their original intent intact, but I am sure as Constitutionalist they would be shocked by modern progressives and their desire for largess, centralized government control and ever-expanding social programs costing trillions of dollars.
After listening to President Biden announce his decision to erase up to $10,000 debt from current student borrowers, I had a flashback of the final check my wife and I sent to pay off our student loans. Since debt was cool for school and like millions of others, we could afford college and so we borrowed. My wife and I completed our monthly payment ritual over a 10-year period following our graduation. So did many of our friends.
Fairness isn’t the primary issue. If it had been, all taxpayers reading this wouldn’t mind getting paid arears (and if you don’t mind make it equal to today’s inflated dollar. Checks are welcome.).
The challenge for our country is the continual gifting of trillions of dollars, which adds a burden to all taxpayers and generations to come. It is untenable in any economy to push debt forward while flooding the market with cash, especially now when inflation is at an all-time high. While younger left-leaning voters just out of college are onboard, the sentiment isn’t shared.
Recent media reports show, “some Democrats in tight re-election contests are distancing themselves from President Biden’s student-debt plan.” Why? Because there are common sense constituents that live in some of those Congressional districts where these candidates are on the ballot. Suddenly, these candidates’ consciences are working since many voters don’t like the king’s edict to open the kingdom’s coffers.
A CNBC/Momentive poll reveals 59% of Americans are concerned that President Biden’s stroke of the pen will make inflation higher. Fox News made note of the poll. “Republican respondents were particularly concerned. More than three quarters of Republicans (81%) said that student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, nearly double the number of Democrats who said the same (41%).
Timing, however, is the critical challenge. Rolling out what I call bait during voting season is unethical and unfair. That’s exactly what it is. You can add what the Justice Department did to former President Donald Trump, raiding his Mar-a-Lago for his stash of presidential documents just before the upcoming election.
No wonder Real Clear Politics average of all polls about the direction of the country remains pessimistic. Seventy percent of those responding say the America is on the wrong track. Only 23% say we are heading in the right direction. Moreover, a poll by Reuters continues to confirm President Biden’s job approval numbers are in the tank. Fifty-eight percent are saying they don’t approve of the president’s actions.
What other tricks are up Democrats’ sleeves? The media now suggests that races are tightening, and Sen. Mitch McConnell has suggested the same for the Senate. So, what are we to believe?
I am convinced Republicans will win majorities in the House and the Senate this fall, but that only happens if voters are tired of what they see happening around the nation. Kentucky now has a majority of Republican voters, a historic marker for the Bluegrass and the expectation is positive for the GOP. But, voters don’t need to rely on someone else to vote and skip the election. We need everyone to step up on election day assuming no one else will vote. So, plan to vote for Republican candidates and spread the word.
Around the nation, there are states where large metropolitan areas dominate rural conservative voters. Independents, reasonable Democrats and Republicans that turnout to vote can make a difference. This can happen but over-confidence in any election can be a challenge. Every vote matters.
I believe most Americans see through President Biden’s schemes, and the only way to stop him and liberals in their quest to tax heavy and give it away is to go to the polls that count.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
