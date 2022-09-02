I am not sure our American founders ever imagined how politics would work in the 21st century. How could they? Their faith in forming a government was born from a desire to prevent a single person from having all the power. They might recognize the remnants, the basic elements of their original intent intact, but I am sure as Constitutionalist they would be shocked by modern progressives and their desire for largess, centralized government control and ever-expanding social programs costing trillions of dollars.  

After listening to President Biden announce his decision to erase up to $10,000 debt from current student borrowers, I had a flashback of the final check my wife and I sent to pay off our student loans. Since debt was cool for school and like millions of others, we could afford college and so we borrowed. My wife and I completed our monthly payment ritual over a 10-year period following our graduation. So did many of our friends.