The cancellations afflicting most of us during our COVID-19 shutdown has allowed me to catch up on my mail and magazines.
In a late March issue of The New Yorker, I encountered an article by Geoff Dyer entitled “Existential Inconvenience,” his way of describing the effects of the current pandemic.
People apologize for inconvenience, he writes, “as though (it) were just a minor thing.” But, he adds, “inconvenience is only inconvenient when it happens to other people; when it happens to you, it feels threatening.”
This is especially true when the inconvenience is caused by a new disease that may kill many millions worldwide and disrupt the lives of the rest for years to come.
The tension evident in the United States today is between those who want to wish the virus away so businesses can get moving again versus those who want to slow the spread of the virus and save perhaps a million lives by maintaining restrictions on personal movement. This struggle makes “Existential Inconvenience” an appropriate title for this article.
It is clear that Trump is willing to trade lives for a strong economy and a shorter depression. The desire of the Trump administration to make American business great “all by ourselves” once more shows what when the rugged individualism that has long been a part of American character, comes to dominate other values. These include compassion for others and even human life itself (which some of us value after birth as well as in the womb).
The fantasy that America became great because of rugged individuals ignores the real reasons for American successes: the existence of slavery and post-slavery oppression of African-Americans, the vast lands and natural resources open to us once we killed by disease and warfare about 20 million Native Americans, took large chunks of land from Mexico, attracted cheap immigrant labor from abroad, and created overseas colonies — all the while protected from stronger enemies for centuries by two large oceans.
A recent advertisement on a package of the new Folgers “1850 trailblazer” coffee sold at Sam’s Club captures the spirit of rugged national egoism that makes Donald Trump attractive to many:
“There’s a fire that drives us to seek something better. The boldest of us embrace it, chase it, and blaze a trail that is ours alone. James A. Folger was one of them, and we dedicate this coffee to the year he started his hustle in San Francisco. Bold, yet smooth, 1850® coffee is a culmination of grit, perseverance and pursuit of passion.”
Doesn’t that just make you want ride your white horse into the sunset, with some gold in your saddle bag?
More than one political observer has noted that COVID-19 is the one crisis that Donald Trump did not create and cannot control. He can only respond to it wisely or unwisely. Letting people travel freely to work and gather in groups will certainly please the economic community and stock market traders and some of us who have cabin fever – in the short run.
In the long term, it will spread the coronavirus to millions who might have been spared infection, some of whom will die. It will also allow the virus to spread for extra months, perhaps even into 2021.
During the pre-pandemic phase of the 2020 election campaign, we heard many candidates refer to climate change as an “existential threat” that needed to be addressed quickly.
However, now we can thankfully forget about our future existence on this planet being threatened by climate changes, and wrestle instead with the more manageable “existential inconvenience” of COVID-19, which is, after all, only threatening death to a few million humans and leaving the rest of us, the remaining 7.5 billion, to rebuild the world economy.
And besides, think of all the new walls and barriers America will need, not only to protect our southern border from “bad people” but also to protect our coastal cities from being flooded with sea water as the oceans rise. Why, that construction alone will stimulate the economy.
Our slogan for those days could be “Make America Dry Again.”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
