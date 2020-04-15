How many cans of Lysol spray, bottles of hand sanitizer and or wipes have you used in the past few weeks? How many rounds of “Happy Birthday” have you muttered while washing your hands? If you are like me, you’ve gained a brand-new skill.
In this environment, some businesses are thriving. Medical suppliers for one and companies making sanitizers. Although, like toilet paper, it appears supplies are being overly consumed.
In our nation’s capital, a New Jersey Congressman is using that in-demand commodity to pander to constituents in the middle of this pandemic. Rep. Tom Malinowski joked with voters in a live-streaming event this past week about withholding Lysol shipments to Kentucky.
“Fun fact about Somerset County (Malinowski’s district) “We make 100 percent of the Lysol disinfectant. I’ve thought about using that with like, Mitch McConnell, like, hey, you know, we’re gonna hold up the Lysol to Kentucky until you pass our election security bill.”
While the Congressman admitted it was a “fantasy” and wouldn’t work that way, it reveals a deep-seated disregard for working in the best interest of our nation in a time of national emergency. Yet some constituents gave a thumbs up to their Democrat representative fully supporting his dig.
Will these outlandish comments be condemned by Kentucky Democrats? “There’s nothing funny about a member of Congress threatening to withhold vital supplies from Kentuckians during a deadly outbreak,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said. “At a time when families and communities across the country are suffering, people are coming together to fight the coronavirus. This Democrat congressman’s threats need and deserve to be condemned. As senior members of Malinowski’s party, and holding or seeking high office in Kentucky, Andy Beshear, Amy McGrath and John Yarmuth need to speak out against their fellow Democrat’s disgusting rhetoric.”
Leader McConnell has remained a strong advocate not only for Kentucky, but the entire nation. Ever the statesman, his actions during this pandemic to move essential funds to citizens throughout the country is not only bipartisan, but historic.
Nevertheless, every Kentuckian should be incensed by the admission so glibly stated by the New Jersey Congressman. Proving that once again, even during a national emergency, progressives will never waste a crisis to seed distrust and forward their agenda.
So, what about this election security bill? It appears Democrats have been hyping bills, like this one, to make it appear Republicans oppose open elections. Among other things, this Democrat-sponsored legislation would allow one to mail in their ballot. On the surface it sounds like a fair idea. Why wouldn’t we want more people voting and engaged in elections?
But like so many proposals, the outcome could easily foster fraud and abuse. We already have fair and open voting locations where Democrat and Republican poll workers can observe one another. They properly confirm a voter’s identity, ensure balloters have privacy and prevent tampering of any kind that may affect an election’s outcome.
The Republican Platform published four years ago puts it best, “We are concerned that some voting procedures may be open to abuse. For this reason, we support legislation to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote and secure photo ID when voting. We strongly oppose litigation against states exercising their sovereign authority to enact such laws. In addition, to guarantee that everyone’s vote is counted, we urge that electronic voting systems have a voter-verified paper audit trail.”
I applaud Republican leadership from Leader McConnell and newly elected Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who insist on maintaining verifiable voting systems. Fair to all and sanitized, if you please.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
