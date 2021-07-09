America is struggling! As one person shared with me this week, “The country seems polarized like never before. I am not sure if we will ever get back to normal.” It does seem that way, doesn’t it?
The headlines this week haven’t been very encouraging. Over 240 shooting deaths occurred nationwide during the long Fourth of July weekend. In Chicago alone, 100 people were shot, and 18 of them were killed. Throughout the country, major cities were racked with homicides and gunshot wounds.
Meanwhile, Russian-backed hackers infiltrated business computers once again and demanded a ransom be paid in crypto currency, worth $75 million. Their ultimate aim is obviously money, but their game is to hold America hostage, like the recent hacks that shut down meat processors and gasoline distribution.
Then there’s the ugly headlines about the coronavirus and variants potential coming back and the season’s first hurricane landing in Florida, sure to give the climate change folks another “I told you so” moment.
As Elsa (the hurricane) churns, Critical Race Theory is back in the news as a category 5. The National Teacher’s Union (NEA) has “declared war on those looking to keep critical race theory out of the schools,” according to a New York Post editorial. The NEA, wrapping up a convention this week, put it this way: a team of staffers will help teachers “fight back” against anti-CRT rhetoric.
Their website explains further that fighting back includes an “already-created in-depth study that critiques white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy … capitalism … and other forms of power and oppression.” The NEA is clear: “We oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.”
But Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell in Murray this week received loud applause when he voiced his opposition. “CRT is divisive, radical and utterly debunked. It uses lies about our founding to divide us; teaches kids the color of our skin defines us. The federal government should protect taxpayer dollars from being used to promote the 1619 Project and critical race theory, which is why I support the Saving of America’s History Act which was introduced by Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas.”
“The federal government will not be dictating curricula anyway,” McConnell continued. “That will be an issue at the state and local level … an issue for parents and schools. What I am hoping is that if it shows up in classrooms across America that the parents will be vocal indicating their preference to the school boards.”
Good timing! While Sen. McConnell made his remarks, a hearing in Frankfort of the Interim Joint Committee on Education was underway. The session was in response to two pre-filed bills, BR 60 and BR 69, that would ban critical race theory from public schools and post-secondary education curriculums.
BR 69 specifically prohibits teaching the following: First, “One race, sex, or religion is inherently superior to another race, sex, or religion.” Second, “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, or religion, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” Third, “an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race, sex, or religion.” Fourth, “members of one race, sex, or religion cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race, sex, or religion; an individual’s moral character is determined by his or her race or sex.”
This is not like “new” math, for example! I don’t understand the formula, but its steps don’t concern me. I trust that children will get the correct answer and not some Marxist notion.
Like many of you, I am concerned when a philosophy vilifies anyone’s looks or blames those from our past who liberated us from tyranny in our founding moments. Purposely reformatting history to fit a narrative that further divides us, as Critical Race Theory does, is absolutely ridiculous.
This is why any school curriculum is important and why parents need to take notice of what children learn. Indoctrination is the ultimate tyranny. While we often inherit “the sins of our fathers,” we are not them. We learn and move forward.
Leaders, like Sen. McConnell and Kentucky Republican legislators are absolutely right to stand up to the NEA and prevent a dangerous philosophical bias that further divides America.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
