Never a dull moment as issues accumulate these final weeks before the November general election. My head is spinning. Our political world seems weary. Yours?
I recall previous elections when I had similar thoughts, exhausted from divisive TV ads. But now, many news organizations underscore another challenge for conservatives: ignoring liberal candidates and dangerous outcomes of their actions.
The cultural backlash from Democrat leaders have fanned the flames of inner-city protesters, turning so-called peaceful protests into violent marauding that ends in death and destruction. Antifa – more than an idea, Joe – and other subversive groups have undermined the liberty of residents and business owners in inner cities throughout the country.
It’s disgusting to hear liberal leaders like former Vice President Joe Biden try to offset blame to Republicans. So, I thought it appropriate to comment on some of the key issues from the first debate – not to add misery to our already overwhelmed minds, but to clarify how fortunate we are as a country to have leadership that accomplishes things even though Democrats try to stand in the way.
No doubt the Supreme Court will continue to be a talking point for Democrats and Republicans. Conservatives want to ensure Constitutional justices are appointed to the nine seats on the court. While Democrats want activist justices to subvert the Constitution or at least reinterpret it, Republicans want originalists. President Trump wins the argument to fill the current open seat on the Supreme Court. Republicans have the Senate and executive branch and should appoint a justice, and it appears they have all the votes necessary for the president’s pick, Amy Coney Barrett.
Vice President Biden’s list remains a mystery. Obviously liberal, voters should be aware of the dangers of a left-leaning majority. But when asked if he would pack the court to get around Republicans fulfilling their responsibilities, he refused to answer. It’s easy to figure out why; former VP Biden is fearful of losing the über-liberal or the moderate Dems that want to rewrite our United States laws and enumerated rights in the Constitution.
President Trump is following precedent by filling the seat, and Americans deserve a fully staffed Supreme Court of nine justices. More importantly, there is time to fill this seat. In both 2016 and 2018, the American people elected a president and a Senate Republican majority. We need a court to stand up to the radical left and their efforts to rewrite the Constitution and its precedents.
Consider the rule of law, a hot topic for liberals. It’s one they hate, or it seems that way, as you see a long rope has been extended to law-breakers from Democratic governors, mayors and city government throughout the country. Somehow, they believe pressing charges against violent protesters turn off Democrat voters. While businesses and government buildings are looted and destroyed by Molotov cocktails, many leaders have thrown the police to the side and joined proverbial hands with those who would rage against the community.
Now comes VP Biden saying he has a plan. A plan, less than 40 days from the election? “Joe, have you called any of the Democratic governors and mayors around the country and shared your plan or asked them to stop the violence?” asked Chris Wallace. Biden retorted, paraphrasing, “I’m a retired government leader,” or something like that. After more days than we can count in his bunker, it’s too late, Joe.
The mixed-up world of Joe Biden, a 47-year veteran of Washington, who cannot seem to remember what voter base he is attempting to please in the moment, is unworthy of any legitimate support. Until now, former Vice-President Biden was courting Bernie Sanders and the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, avowed socialists, with promises to fulfill their agenda. Debate night he said he was for the New Green Deal and then against it, and renamed it, the Biden deal. Of course, it means abandoning coal, oil, tax increases and shutting down the economy. Americans finally heard from Joe Biden – and the difference between him and President Trump couldn’t be clearer. With a massive, $4 trillion tax hike that would affect 82 percent of American families, Joe Biden would be disastrous for our state and country.
Meanwhile, by adding more than 10 million jobs in the last 4 months alone, continuing to keep his promises like confirming judges who follow the Constitution and more, President Trump is well-positioned to keep our country moving forward with four more years in the White House.”
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
