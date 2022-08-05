House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan and China’s leadership were not happy. While favoring Taiwan’s continued independence, I oppose fighting China over the issue. Taiwan is much closer and more important to China than to us. We have outsourced the industrial base which enabled us to win World War II.    our carriers be sunk in the South China Sea, we would be very unlikely to ever regain access. National security means not provoking an unwinnable war against a nuclear-armed Great Power.

Economic security means becoming less dependent upon China. President Trump tried to bring manufacturing back to America, but congressional support for globalism was too strong.  The Biden administration has even foolishly sold oil to China from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. For the United States to be strong, we need a strong middle class, which requires a strong manufacturing base. Wise statesmen since Alexander Hamilton have understood that, but wise statesmen are in short supply.

