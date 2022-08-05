House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan and China’s leadership were not happy. While favoring Taiwan’s continued independence, I oppose fighting China over the issue. Taiwan is much closer and more important to China than to us. We have outsourced the industrial base which enabled us to win World War II. our carriers be sunk in the South China Sea, we would be very unlikely to ever regain access. National security means not provoking an unwinnable war against a nuclear-armed Great Power.
Economic security means becoming less dependent upon China. President Trump tried to bring manufacturing back to America, but congressional support for globalism was too strong. The Biden administration has even foolishly sold oil to China from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. For the United States to be strong, we need a strong middle class, which requires a strong manufacturing base. Wise statesmen since Alexander Hamilton have understood that, but wise statesmen are in short supply.
It is dangerous to be too dependent upon another country, particularly a potential adversary. Germany is learning that hard lesson now. Having shut down coal-fired and nuclear power plants to further a Green environmental agenda, they are very dependent on Russian natural gas. How many Germans will be worried about global warming if they can’t even keep their own homes warm this winter? Would Putin give an ultimatum linking restoration of normal gas flows to Germany’s neutrality? You can have warm homes and a functioning chemical industry if you require American military forces to leave your bases. I would not put it past him.
Environmental protections are important, but energy security is more important. Wealthy societies can afford environmental protection, but it takes energy to maintain that wealth. Intermittent wind and solar power won’t cut it. Nuclear power and fossil fuels are needed. Yet red tape has deterred any new American nuclear power plant or refinery from being built in decades.
Border security is important. Why do our elites consider Ukraine’s border more important than ours? Some want new voters. Others want cheap labor. We have less than 5% of the world’s population. Having open borders is just as insane as having a foreign policy in which we stick our noses into everyone’s business. Immigration policy should be about attracting immigrants who can best contribute to our society while keeping out those who would be a liability.
Election security is vital. The mainstream media always adds the words “unfounded” or “false” when mentioning President Trump’s claims about the 2020 presidential election. They never address the reasons why many (including myself) believe that there was election fraud. One example was the video showing boxes pulled from underneath a table in Fulton County, Georgia, after Republican election observers had left. Election security is vital to a functioning democracy. The Left claims that this is “our democracy,” but they seem too possessive with that pronoun. Our democracy belongs to all American citizens.
Security from crime has been undermined by the Left. Murder rates and other crimes have greatly increased in the last two years, especially in Democrat-run big cities which tolerated rioting and looting. Demonizing police officers emboldens criminals. While the Uvalde police force was so useless that it probably should be defunded, its cowardice and incompetence is no reason for gun owners to lose their rights.
While undermining so many important aspects of security, the Left has chased an illusory goal of security from COVID-19. They shut down businesses, church services and in-person classes. Vaccines were promoted as safe and effective. Skeptics were condemned as anti-vaxxers endangering public health and were banned from social media. By now we have all seen that COVID infects both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Still, even after being vaccinated and infected himself, Biden refuses to lift the vaccine mandates on health care workers and the military. Instead of “Follow the science,” it’s “Follow us or else”.
American voters have a choice. We can keep the Left in power and continue to lose both security and freedom. Or we can enhance both by embracing a conservative-populist alternative that often means returning to the policies which made this country great in the first place. Let us hope that the people choose wisely.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
