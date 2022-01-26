Children are our Commonwealth’s most precious asset. Investing in them today makes for a healthier, stronger, more economically sound Commonwealth and the legislative measures introduced this week underscored their importance. The Senate passed four meaningful bills, and it is no accident they focus on education and health care.
• Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) systematically improves the quality and delivery of reading instruction to K-3 students across the state by implementing supports, interventions and creating a streamlined curriculum-based foundation in phonics, vocabulary, and comprehension. SB 9 also requires reading-specific developmental training for all teachers K-3.
• Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) modernizes and strengthens oversight and care for residents in assisted living communities by transitioning these services from a certification model to a licensure model within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS). This bill brings assisted living communities, like nursing homes, under the Office of the Inspector General in CHFS, improving regulatory oversight on par with other states.
• Senate Bill 55 (SB 55) gives first responders a more clear indication of where stroke victims should be transported. The bill adds a fourth level of certification called “thrombectomy capable” to hospitals caring for stroke patients. Kentucky currently has three levels of identified care; acute, primary, and comprehensive; SB 55 would add thrombectomy-capable as another, signifying the capability of handling blood clots.
• Senate Bill 56 (SB 56) aims to save lives by making federally approved ‘opioid antagonist’ drugs more widely available to the public. An opioid antagonist is a drug that can rapidly reverse a drug overdose and is currently only available to first responders; this bill would make it more widely available.
The week of Jan. 17 was National Child Advocacy week, in which our Senate Majority Caucus Chair, Julie Raque-Adams, filed priority legislation to tackle child abuse and neglect in which we rank 50th in the nation. That statistic is astounding and horrific. On the heels of strengthening education, keeping students in school and improving health care, protecting the most vulnerable residents in our state, is natural. This proposed legislation should bridge party lines to help our children and those who work to protect them. Expect more attention on this priority bill, Senate Bill (SB) 8, in the days ahead.
Finally, the governor vetoed both the Congressional District (SB 3) and the House District (HB 2) maps. The Senate and the House acted expeditiously to override both vetoes. Both will become law once the Secretary of State signs them.
Sen. Jason Howell (R- Murray) represents the 1st District, which includes Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties.
