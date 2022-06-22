Editor’s note: The following is the first column in a three-part series.
According to the website Crime Museum, “A serial killer is conventionally defined as a person who murders three or more people in a period of over a month, with ‘cooling down’ time between murders. For a serial killer, the murders must be separate events, which are most often driven by a psychological thrill or pleasure. Serial killers often lack empathy and guilt, and most often become egocentric individuals; these characteristics classify certain serial killers as psychopaths. Serial killers often employ a “mask of sanity” to hide their true psychopathic tendencies and appear normal, even charming. . . . . Ted Bundy is classified as an organized serial killer; he methodically planned out his murders and generally stalked his victims for several weeks before committing the crime. ... Serial killers ... are known to be organized and psychologically motivated to commit murder, which separates them from mass murderers who appear to kill randomly at one time.
“Mass murderers kill many people, typically at the same time in a single location. With some exceptions, many mass murders end with the death of the perpetrators, either by self-infliction or by law enforcement. ... mass murderers are generally dissatisfied people, and have poor social skills and few friends. Generally, the motives of mass murderers are less obvious than those of serial killers. ... 96.5% of mass murderers are male, and most of them are not clinically psychotic. Rather than being a psychopath like most serial killers, mass murderers tend to be paranoid individuals with acute behavioral or social disorders. Like serial killers, mass murderers also display psychopathic tendencies, such as being cruel, manipulative, and uncompassionate. However, most mass murderers are social misfits or loners who are triggered by some uncontrollable event.
“Serial killers and mass murderers often display the same characteristics of manipulation and lack of empathy. What differentiates the two is the timing and numbers of the murders. Serial killers commit murder over a long period of time, and often in different places, while mass murderers kill within a single location and time-frame.”
A recent article in Politico magazine, “Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention?” by Melanie Warner (5/27/22) is based on empirical research. The two professors were Jillian Peterson, an associate professor of criminology at Hamline University, and James Densley, a professor of criminal justice at Metro State University.
“Funded by the National Institute of Justice, the research arm of the Department of Justice, their research constructed a database of every mass shooter since 1966 who shot and killed four or more people in a public place, and every shooting incident at schools, workplaces and places of worship since 1999. Peterson and Densley also compiled detailed life histories on 180 shooters, speaking to their spouses, parents, siblings, childhood friends, work colleagues and teachers.”
This is a recent study with compelling findings: “There’s this really consistent pathway. Early childhood trauma seems to be the foundation, whether violence in the home, sexual assault, parental suicides, extreme bullying. Then you see the build toward hopelessness, despair, isolation, self-loathing, oftentimes rejection from peers. That turns into a really identifiable crisis point where they’re acting differently. Sometimes they have previous suicide attempts.
“What’s different from traditional suicide is that the self-hate turns against a group. They start asking themselves, ‘Whose fault is this?’ Is it a racial group or women or a religious group, or is it my classmates? The hate turns outward. There’s also this quest for fame and notoriety.”
Peterson and Densley emphasize that mass homicides also are intentional suicides, i.e., the killers either kill themselves or want to be killed by police. They want to go out in a blaze of self-defined glory. They study and emulate previous mass killers and want to be studied and emulated by future ones, and 90% of them return to their very own school to go on their rampage. This suggests that lots of people have bad memories of their school days.
What we have on our hands is a degraded and decadent society led by people who think this problem can be solved by raising the age for the legal purchase of certain firearms from 18 to 21 and similar measures. They see no inconsistency between the lawful murder of the innocent unborn and the unlawful murder of post-birth elementary-school children. Why do they care so much about the latter and nothing about the former? To be continued.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
