Without a doubt, education is the number one key to a successful life. Study after study, and plain old experience, shows a strong correlation between education and health, financial independence, and even happiness. Of course, that does not mean we all have to earn a PhD, but rather that we need to do everything in our power to ensure students have access to learning opportunities that build foundational skills like reading, writing, and arithmetic. We invest more than $4.5 billion in general fund dollars for kindergarten through 12th grade education, so we also have an obligation to get a return on the investment for Kentucky taxpayers.
This session we addressed a broad range of education issues, passing more legislation in this subject area than any other. I appreciate the input I received from parents, teachers, administrators, and other community stakeholders and thought it would be a good time to share a few examples. I hope you will contact me if you would like more information about what we passed into law this session.
Addressing classified school employee shortage, Rep. Kevin Jackson - HB 32 eliminates the requirement that an individual must have a high school diploma or equivalent to work as classified staff in a school and requires school districts provide employees with an opportunity to earn a GED or equivalent.
Updating student loan language, Rep. Timmy Truett - HB 36 updates statute to reflect that student loans are no longer insured by the federal government but now underwritten after going through an approval process. This eases the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation’s record-keeping process.
Addressing the teacher shortage, Rep. James Tipton – HB 319 adopts the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, allowing educators who hold a license in any eligible state to be granted an equivalent license in Kentucky. HB 319 also requires the Education Professional Standards Board to accept an “eligible for hire” qualification in place of prior employment for specific certification options. The bill also eliminates the cap on awards available to individuals as well as amend scholarship eligibility requirements to include those who have established permanent residency in Kentucky.
Ensuring access to life-saving AEDs, Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo - HB 331 requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) be readily accessible in every high school and middle school building; requires cardiac medical emergencies to be included in the emergency action plan provided to all school staff; and establishes a schedule for specified athletic staff and volunteers to undergo training in the use of AEDs.
Addressing chronic misbehavior in students, Rep. Timmy Truett - HB 538 addresses classroom disruption by providing a framework for local school districts and school administrators. This includes provisions for students to be placed into an alternative setting, such as a resource room, a classroom where the disruption did not occur, or even virtual instruction. HB 538 allows a school board to delegate authority to an appeals committee for alternative placement options. HB 538 also includes guidelines to protect due process of the student and takes into consideration students with disabilities and special education.
Protecting First Amendment rights in schools, Rep. Chris Fugate - HB 547 ensures school faculty have the right to express their faith, such as sponsoring faith-based organizations, wearing religious clothing, decorating their personal space, and engaging in religious expression during noninstructional time.
Addressing the teacher shortage, Sen. Matthew Deneen – SB 49 increases the number of years a provisional teaching certificate can be renewed for four additional years, instead of two as it is currently written. Also, option 7 will be changed to allow individuals who have degrees in the field they wish to teach to have a provisional certificate for a total of five years.
Expanding the use of KEES money, Sen. Jared Carpenter – SB 54 allows KEES funds to be used at a qualified proprietary school program and includes students who attend out-of-state high schools or Department of Defense schools due to a parent’s military transfer eligible for a KEES award.
Renewing a pilot project aimed at academic and nonacademic classroom issues, Sen. David Givens - SB 70 renews a pilot project that allows teachers to design and implement a performance-based professional development project aimed at addressing an identified school or district academic or nonacademic classroom problem.
Improving literacy through evidence-based learning, Sen. Stephen West - SB 156 establishes a statewide reading research center and requires KDE to make annual goals and performance objectives. The measure also requires superintendents to adopt a common comprehensive reading program that is determined by the KDE to be reliable, valid, and aligned to required reading and writing standards.
Providing consistency for our most vulnerable students - Sen. David Givens - SB 247 would allow K-3 grade students who qualify for free or reduced lunch the option to remain in the same school when changing their residence. School districts will be required to provide transportation from a new district unless the superintendent determines the travel time or distance makes it impracticable.
Before I wrap up, I think it is particularly fitting that this update runs this week. Most schools are either celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week now, or did so last week. Without a doubt, teachers play a big role in preparing our children for success and I know we can all look back out our school experience and remember educators who made a lifelong impact on our lives.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky's 5th House District.
Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
