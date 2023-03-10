Recently, an AP-NORC Opinion poll said that only 37% of Democrats want Joe Biden to seek a second term as President of the United States. That is a low number, to be sure, though Biden’s positive, upbeat and often bipartisan presentation in his recent State of the Union Address has raised that number in recent polls.

The question of a second term for an 80 year-old man is certainly an important one, and some Democrat notables, Robert Reich for example, have publicly said Biden should turn the job over to a younger candidate. Who might that be?

Recommended for you