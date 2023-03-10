Recently, an AP-NORC Opinion poll said that only 37% of Democrats want Joe Biden to seek a second term as President of the United States. That is a low number, to be sure, though Biden’s positive, upbeat and often bipartisan presentation in his recent State of the Union Address has raised that number in recent polls.
The question of a second term for an 80 year-old man is certainly an important one, and some Democrat notables, Robert Reich for example, have publicly said Biden should turn the job over to a younger candidate. Who might that be?
By the way, it is not surprising that Biden’s approval ratings are low, given the insistent and brutal attacks by Republicans on everything President Biden does, says, or even thinks about doing, no matter how minor.
But consider these accomplishments noted in the President’s State of the Union address:
• a “once in a lifetime” infrastructure bill to rebuild our transportation;
• a law helping veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan;
• an Electoral Count Reform Act to avoid what almost happened on January 6, 2021;
• passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.
All of these measures were passed with bipartisan support. This is President Biden’s strong suit—his ability to work across the aisle in Congress. Consider Biden’s words from the State of the Union speech: “Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere.”
Yes, I do understand, given that 80 is not the new 60, and that any of us in that demographic can and do occasionally hesitate and make mistakes when speaking, why my fellow Democrats might want a younger person in such an important office.
But of course, we would want our candidate to have all of Joe Biden’s experience, without any of his weakness, and certainly not someone with a son named Hunter.
Our prospective Biden replacement on the ticket should be closer to age 60 than to age 80, should have a smile as fetching and genuine as Joe’s smile, along with the ability to persuade all our European allies to support Ukraine in its battle with Russia.
Our Biden 2.0 should also be someone who never misspeaks in public, even in the face of silly or nasty loaded questions. He or she should also studiously avoid colloquial or slang expressions like “come on, now,” since phrases like this sound much too old-fashioned.
This candidate should have just enough government experience to seem qualified but not have spent too many years in political life or be seen as, God forbid, a “Washington insider” who might actually know how to get things done in our polarized political system. Perhaps the “new” Biden should be from a rural area.
A younger nominee should be able to host an episode of “Saturday Night Live” but also serious enough to care about people who watch the Weather Channel and nature shows on PBS.
But the most important quality for anyone who would replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 would be the ability to engage all Americans — from rich to poor, young to old, of all races and levels of education — and by doing so contrast sharply with the Republican nominee, whether it be Donald Trump or a smarter version of Trump like Ron DeSantis.
We already know Republicans are not likely to nominate another person in the image of John McCain or Mitt Romney. The GOP has been MAGAfied and is apparently willing to listen to the siren calls of people like Marjorie Taylor Green, who thought it was appropriate to scream at the president during the State of the Union address.
Whether male or female, young or old, Democrats need to run someone for president in 2024 who can buy into and sell Joe Biden’s “impossible dream” of bipartisan government, maybe ol’ Joe himself.
Otherwise the nation will lose the election of 2024, and we may lose our democratic republic.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.