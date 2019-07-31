In his column “Fear and Climate Change” in the July 17, 2019, issue of this newspaper Dr. Ken Wolf expresses concern about the apathy people have toward global warming. I cannot speak for others but I can speak for myself, so here I will offer my thoughts on the subject.
First, let me say I do not deny that climate change in the form of global warming is occurring. Second, I see the cause of public apathy about it as rooted in skepticism – skepticism about the problem and its seriousness, skepticism about the proposed solutions and skepticism about those who propose solutions.
That the earth’s climate has been both much colder and much warmer in the past than it is now are facts beyond dispute. We do not know how many times global warming and cooling have occurred previously, but we can say they happened before the industrial revolution and the extensive use of fossil fuels. That being the case, it cannot be said with certainty that the current climate change is caused by the use of fossil fuels, and therefore, it cannot be said that discontinuing or lowering their use will halt or slow the change.
Nevertheless Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and friends propose in their “Green New Deal” 100% abolition of the use of fossil fuels and nuclear energy in the United States by 2030. Not only would this cost a fortune and disrupt and dislocate millions of Americans, but it also would return our economy to where it was not only before the discovery of electricity but also before the invention of the steam engine, when the earth’s population was a small fraction of what it is now. The proposal is patently absurd, and no thinking person can take it seriously.
Let us, however, forget these realities and imagine AOC’s Green New Deal is implemented. Three questions: (1) what if it does not work?; (2) what if the American people don’t like it?; and (3) what is the rest of the world going to be doing in the meantime?
What happens after we spend trillions of dollars to reformulate our economy and then find, say 30 years from now, that the earth’s temperature is still climbing, the glaciers are still melting and sea levels are still rising? It may be said that will not happen, but that is conjecture, not certainty.
After the Green New Deal gets underway, suppose the American people decide they don’t like it and don’t want it. Perhaps they decide the new climate-friendly lifestyle is not for them and, assuming democracy in America has not already been abolished, they prepare to vote the ruling Green Party out of office in the next election and reverse its agenda. Or, failing this, a resistance movement arises. (As some people were determined to enjoy whiskey during Prohibition, some people now may be equally determined to enjoy a grilled steak.) This raises a very serious question for the Greens. Both Lenin and Hitler created terror-based totalitarian police states to impose an ideology alien to human nature. Is the “stop global warming at any cost” movement prepared to do likewise to implement an equally alien ideology? I say “Yes.”
Finally, what will the rest of the world be doing? I cannot say for certain what every country will be doing but I can say with certainty that: (1) China, Russia and Iran will be doing everything they can to take advantage of our folly, mistakes and misfortunes; and (2) they will not be destroying their economy by following a silly and futile plan drawn up by young and inexperienced politicians whose ignorance is exceeded only by their self-confidence.
The third cause of climate change skepticism is the irrationality, extremism and perceived hypocrisy of climate change alarmists whose words are received with the attitude, “You want to tell me how I must live my life, but you won’t do it yourself. You will continue to live in your gated communities with your large, luxurious and air-conditioned homes and heated swimming pools, you will continue to fly around the world in your private jets, and you will continue to be driven to work in large SUV’s accompanied by armed guards, etc. while you tell me I must live in a small apartment without air-conditioning, cook on a solar-powered stove and walk to work.” Then they add, “No thanks” or perhaps something not quite so polite.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
