I am so proud of my town! I was born and raised here and can say, without a doubt, that I have never been as proud of Murray as I was during the Murray Pride March Saturday. It was the most positive public group experience I have ever had here in Murray.
Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies came out in droves to participate in the march. The size of the group was impressive, but it was the community response that made the experience so amazing.
To be perfectly honest, I had some concerns. Let’s face it, we have seen our fair share of contentious demonstrations in our community in the last two years. I have participated in many of them and have also covered some since I began working here at the Ledger six months ago. At every single one, there have been cheers of support as well as hecklers; every single one, that is, until Saturday.
The streets were not closed, so participants stayed on the sidewalks. I would say nearly 200 people made their way down Olive Boulevard to 12th Street, then Chestnut Street before making the final turn on 10th Street and ending in Central Park with the Murray Police Department closing the intersections for us to safely cross and patrolling ahead, ready to re-route the group if necessary. Surprisingly, there was no need.
While we were assembling, several cars drove by, honking and waving, some yelling, “Happy Pride!” as they passed. As we marched down Olive, people waved from their windows and yards. By the time the front of the group made it to 12th Street, the back of the group was still halfway between 13th and 14th Streets. My best guess is that nearly 200 people participated in the march.
As we approached 12th Street, my anxiety began escalating rapidly. People began yelling, “Remember: we are the neutral party! Do not engage!” We crossed the road, waved at the police officer blocking the intersection and thanked her for keeping us safe. Looking south, the line of cars was backed up to the CVS parking lot; looking north, cars were backed up as far as St. Leo’s.
I thought for sure we would be heckled by people stopped in traffic. When they started honking, I thought to myself, “OK, here it comes.” But what came brought tears to my eyes and gave me goosebumps. “Happy Pride!” “We support you!” “Woo hoo!” That’s all I heard.
We were met in the parking lot by the baseball fields by a group of women giving out “mom hugs.” As we walked along the Rotary Memorial Walkway, people gave us ice cold water. Churches and community organizations were set up at the festival at Central Park. Walmart was giving out free hot dogs and popsicles to the estimated 400 to 500 people at the park.
It was inclusive. Everyone was so happy to be there. Apart from a few stereotypically nihilistic teenagers, I saw nothing but smiles at the Murray Pride Festival events I attended last weekend.
Pride is the opposite of shame. In her Ted Talk entitled Listening to Shame, Brene Brown said, “If you put shame in a petri dish, it needs three things to grow exponentially: secrecy, silence and judgment. If you put the same amount of shame in a petri dish and douse it with empathy, it can’t survive.”
This weekend, we stepped up as a community and doused shame with empathy. That is how the “friendliest town in America” should act.
