A sad reality nationwide is all too true in Kentucky. As illicit fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, is responsible for about two-thirds of drug overdose deaths. The news from an annual report released by the Commonwealth’s drug task force director show overdoses were up by a startling 15% in 2021, issuing death certificates for 2,250 Kentuckians.
While these numbers are horrifying, they shouldn’t surprise us. Failed southern border security policy lets drug cartels push fentanyl across the U.S. Mexican border easily and begin a deadly trail of distribution into hometowns like mine where death isn’t the only toll; it impacts families, jobs, and spawns’ crime.
A Circuit Court judge in Calloway County said recently that over 90% of felony cases in his court are drug-related. Family court dockets are jammed too, and child protective services are strained. A pall of addiction, death and grief remain!
When it comes to fentanyl, seizures are daily news. In one year alone, federal border agents seized 10,000 pounds of the synthetic drug being trafficked into our country, enough to give every American man, woman, and child several lethal doses. But criminals and cartels don’t care. It’s simply a greedy game for cash.
You and I realize there is no excuse for the crisis at the Mexican border. President Biden manufactured this humanitarian disaster by deliberately reversing President Trump’s strategy and allowed the consequences to go untouched month after month. As a result of an open border policy, drug cartels have free range essentially turning every American community into a border town.
Our own Congressman James Comer has rightly called out this crisis in Washington and continues to sound the alarm about the real and present threat coming across the border and into our country. And when Republicans take back the House this November and Rep. Comer becomes the Chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee, I am confident he’ll launch a full investigation into Biden’s disastrous border policy.
A secure border is one critical step in the fight against the drug epidemic, but there’s more to be done to strangle the supply of opioids, a second step. We need to hold accountable those massive corporations who pushed opioid pills into our counties and cities, while knowing the damage associated with the pain addicting drugs.
Calloway County, along with other Kentucky localities and hundreds more across the country, has launched a class action lawsuit against the multi-billion-dollar consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in driving the opioid crisis. Our fiscal court and city government are seeking financial restitution for the intense burden that can only be called an epidemic affecting the physical and mental health of our residents.
Why McKinsey? Other settlements reveal that the firm was at the center of the crisis and made it worse at every turn. Reportedly advising a client how to “turbocharge” pill sales, all the while collecting gigantic consulting fees and in essence ignoring Kentucky families enduring addiction and loss. For nearly a decade, records indicate 90% of all opioid pills sold in the United Sates came from a McKinsey client and community governments believe it’s the execution of a well-planned strategy.
While McKinsey profited big-time from opioid manufacturers, they secured lucrative federal contracts. During the Obama administration, the consulting giant secured multiple high-dollar FDA contracts to design the opioid approval process. Consider that McKinsey was on both sides of the table, profiting from taxpayer dollars and from drug companies at the same time, while Kentucky families suffer. To this day, some in FDA leadership have startlingly close ties to the consulting firm, raising serious questions about the health agency’s ability to oversee the industry.
Yes, McKinsey agreed to a $600 million national settlement and thanks to Attorney General Daniel Cameron Kentucky received $10.8 million for important treatment and recovery services. However now it is important that leaders here in Calloway County and other Bluegrass communities receive compensation so things like this never happen again to our neighbors.
Thankfully, Congressman Comer’s Oversight and Reform Committee is also investigating McKinsey’s sustained and devastating role in the crisis. These consultants and those in the federal government who allowed it to happen need to accept additional responsibility for their actions.
In the end, we must stop illegal fentanyl at border and in turn get justice from those who pushed legal opioids into our communities.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
