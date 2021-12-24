For most of us, regardless of political affiliation, Christmas is a special time.
For those of us Democrats who claim a religious affiliation — we are not, as it turns out, all atheistic socialists — this holiday has meaning as the celebration of the birth of Jesus, a time for family and gift-giving in honor of God’s gift to us.
Those of us who are not church-going believers still honor the family time and gift-giving, especially if we have children and grandchildren.
People of all political persuasion, except for a few Scrooges, think of the Christmas holiday as a time for peace and generosity toward others, as well as a time to help the economy by spending an inordinate amount of money on material gifts.
The Christmas season has also been a time when we reconnect with old friends and express our good wishes to each other, often in the form of Christmas cards or, more recently, Christmas email letters. So today, I want to share some of my Christmas wishes and hopes for the New Year with readers. Here they are.
• May getting vaccinated and boosted become the cool thing to do in 2022.
• May the new COVID pill become Time magazine’s “Man of the Year” next year.
• May we replace fear of COVID with in-person hopefulness and conviviality during the coming year.
• May we be able to travel with less travail as fuel prices fall in 2022.
• May a greater level of competition be restored to our increasingly monopolistic marketplace.
• May all union members have a prosperous new year, despite what Jeff Bezos thinks of them.
• May the poor in America recognize that President Biden values them more than their votes.
• May the ice of polarization remain at the two poles, and disappear from our political life.
• May trees be restored in the Amazon rainforest.
• May public anger and carbon emissions both be reduced in scope during the coming year.
• May the price of electricity generated by wind and solar continue to drop.
• May millennials and maximals (those over 70) listen to and talk more with each other next year.
• May the state of Kentucky raise teacher’s salaries and protect the best teacher pension system in America.
• May the people of Calloway County find a new home for Robert before he turns red again.
• May we reach inward to sooth our souls and reach outward to sooth the souls of others.
While this list is limited and diverse, perhaps mirroring to some extent the limited and diverse goals of some of us members of the Democratic Party in our county, it is a list that might commend itself to more than just members of one party, religion, or political persuasion.
It really wishes health to all, and does not wish ill to anyone.
Maybe that is what Christmas is really all about?
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
