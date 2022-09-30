European leaders of 1914 were fools, rushing headlong into a four-year continent-spanning destructive Great War.  By contrast, Mikhail Gorbachev, who recently died, was part of a group of statesmen (and stateswoman – we can’t forget Margaret Thatcher) who brought the Cold War to a peaceful end.  We should always be thankful for that accomplishment.

By 1984, the Soviet Union was a stagnating society led by an elderly mediocrity and party hack (Konstantin Chernenko). The government was wedded to a left-wing globalist ideology (international communism). Its greatest geopolitical rival was a dynamic country (the United States) with a bold leader (Ronald Reagan).