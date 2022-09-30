European leaders of 1914 were fools, rushing headlong into a four-year continent-spanning destructive Great War. By contrast, Mikhail Gorbachev, who recently died, was part of a group of statesmen (and stateswoman – we can’t forget Margaret Thatcher) who brought the Cold War to a peaceful end. We should always be thankful for that accomplishment.
By 1984, the Soviet Union was a stagnating society led by an elderly mediocrity and party hack (Konstantin Chernenko). The government was wedded to a left-wing globalist ideology (international communism). Its greatest geopolitical rival was a dynamic country (the United States) with a bold leader (Ronald Reagan).
After Chernenko’s death the following year, the Politburo gave the reins of power to a younger leader, Mikhail Gorbachev. His policies of glasnost (openness and transparency) and perestroika (reconstruction and restructuring) were not meant to end communist rule, but to save it. It did not work out that way. The peoples of the Warsaw Pact nations used this historic opportunity to reassert their sovereignty and gain the withdrawal of the Soviet military. Not long after, the non-Russian Soviet republics also gained their independence. A coup from hardliners tried to reverse this process, but it was quickly defeated.
In the decades since, Russia has reverted to historical form. Putin’s rule is autocratic, but so was the rule of the tsars. His government no longer seeks to foment communist revolutions around the globe, but instead has foreign policy objectives (such as reconquering territory in Ukraine and seeking to maintain unfettered access to the Black Sea for Russia’s navy) that Catherine the Great would instantly recognize. Still, pre-communist Russia was never an enemy of the United States and there is no good reason that post-communist Russia should be our enemy either.
The parallels should be obvious. The United States has become a stagnating society ruled by an elderly mediocrity and party hack (Joe Biden). The Democratic Party has become beholden to the woke Radical Left. Globalism, or putting the interests of the military/industrial complex, multinational corporations, and other countries ahead of the interests of the American people, is a bipartisan flaw. Our biggest geopolitical rival is a dynamic country (China) with a bold leader (Xi Jinping). It can be said that President Donald Trump tried to implement his own limited American version of glasnost and perestroika, but the Deep State struck back with much greater success than the hardliner communist coup in the end-stage Soviet Union.
Our globalist empire is unsustainable and will at some point come to an end. Hopefully, like Russia, we will revert to our historical form. Our legacy, though, is not one of autocracy but of liberty. The ideals of federalism and freedom are written into our very Constitution and explained in The Federalist Papers. George Washington warned against entangling alliances, yet we have military personnel stationed in over 150 countries. For decades we have ignored John Quincy Adams’ warning against America going “abroad in search of monsters to destroy”, although we are “the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.” Theodore Roosevelt advised us to “walk softly and carry a big stick” (in other words, being strong without sticking our noses into everybody’s business, the opposite of what we have been doing). Alexander Hamilton taught the importance of supporting domestic manufacturing. Yet, we have sent much manufacturing to other countries, including factories once in Murray and Mayfield.
Our founding principles and traditional culture helped propel us from thirteen colonies nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Appalachian Mountains to becoming the world’s greatest industrial power. While there are needed changes we have made from our early decades, there is much in our history which we have discarded to our own detriment. We should learn from our history and not reject it wholesale, while being open to new approaches for new challenges. A realistic reappraisal of our role in the world would mean a restoration of our republic. That is the way forward which we need to embrace.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
