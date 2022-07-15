Only a few months ago the American economy was booming. Investments were performing at record levels; workplace engagement was high; inflation was minuscule. Yet something happened on the way to the supermarket.
You would be right to say that the pandemic challenged us. It challenged the entire world. But since Jan. 20, 2021, the world has witnessed a political boondoggle, government at its worse, destroying the American economy, weakening law and order, and ignoring morality. A sort of Nihilism has developed in our centralized government, intentionally allowing spoils and ruin, to gain control.
Eighteen months later, the evidence is clear: we stand on the edge of a recession. Month after month, prices have inflated. Wednesday’s four-decade high of 9.1% continues the narrative. Groceries are up, gas and diesel doubled and our receipt at the restaurant is more. We sensed it, like a frog in the soon to be stew, too late.
Independent and Democrat party voters are reacting to these shortcomings in a new way, realizing this chaotic period is something they didn’t expect and want no part of. So, the GOP is welcoming in new members, angry at Biden’s effect on our present-day circumstances.
A recent headline in The Hill, “Democrats want Biden to replicate their rage” struck me as odd. The story’s first line “Democrats say they are angry, and they want President Biden to be angry, too,” makes me wonder if that helps or hurts the president. I remember only a few years ago the “Summer of Resistance,” that Democrats boldly proclaimed. Is this a product of their original rage?
Nonetheless, a sense of urgency surrounds this administration as mid-term elections approach, an effort to further the progressive agenda — essentially unraveling the Constitution — overwhelming every branch of government, allowing rule breakers a license for chaos in hopes to transform America into a collectivist nation. Some might call this subterfuge, I call it unamerican.
Call it what you will, I believe most voters see right through the fast-paced shell game often hidden by a willing liberal media. But evidence is mounting that the current president and his entire cabinet are spent. Like the bunny who didn’t pick the right battery, President Biden’s energy is gone. Unfortunately (and respectfully), it is obvious. His staff knows it and many have called it quits.
As well, it is hard to ignore polling numbers that are worsening by the week. Rasmussen Reports, a trusted survey company published for the week ending July 7, 2022, that 19% of likely voters think the country is heading in the right direction. This among the best of the current polls.
The New York Times, a bastion of liberal media, is even more dismal. In it, only 13% felt the country was doing well. But most abysmal was the Monmouth poll where a paltry 10% of likely voters agreed the country is on track. I am not a pollster, but my simple math tells me a lot of people are unhappy about our nation’s progress. The judge might suggest there is a preponderance of evidence to consider for a verdict.
As a result, voters are changing their party affiliation. Associated Press says tens of thousands of suburban voters are becoming Republicans. “Across 31 states, about two-thirds of voters who have switched their official party registrations in the past year have switched to the Republican Party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.”
Counties near medium size cities in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Iowa showing gains in new GOP registrations, and those switching parties. Stick a pin on a Bluegrass map and you’ll see it too. Political sources predict that Kentucky will soon flip to a Republican majority with only a couple thousand people needed to shift the electorate.
I don’t enjoy the negative headlines. But, as sad as it is, there is overwhelming evidence that we need solid leadership to move us out of the death spiral caused by progressive policies.
Yes, it’s undeniable, something happened on the way the supermarket!
