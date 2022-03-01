On one of my last sits in a tree stand this winter, the song of a male cardinal woke me from my early morning daze. Clear as day, the “Birdie Birdie Birdie” call made me smile, as I immediately thought about my Mom, and I searched the canopy for the bird with my binoculars.
If my Mom had a spirit animal, it was the cardinal. She just loved the bright coloration of the males and their cheerful call, and she looked forward to feeding them all year long on her back porch. Her home was littered with cardinal décor. Moreover, the bright red coloration seemed to fit her, as she would dress up for work each day, fix her hair, and wear high heels long after she should have. She always wanted to look her best, much like cardinals do.
Spirit animals have likely been important to humans for eons. Perhaps the earliest examples of painting by humans were found in an Indonesian cave. Drawn almost 45,000 years ago, the art depicts pig hunting. More recent cave paintings show bison, horses, cats and other species, sometimes in a hunting scene, and sometimes alone. We don’t know the motivation for these ancient drawings, but it is clear that animals can be important to humans in multiple ways, and perhaps even in prehistoric times our ancestors channeled one or more spirit animals.
I think about these sorts of things a lot, as I have so many friends that study, hunt, fish, or care for their spirit animals. One friend just loved dragonflies, which he studied for years. Although his research moved to other species, dragonflies always had a special place in his heart. I now wonder if that was in part because of their long-distance dispersal. Some dragonflies migrate like birds, and a few have been found flying in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean! That behavior fit my friend well, as he was always on trips and had made multiple long-term visits to New Zealand for his research. Like a dragonfly, Scott knew how to get around. When I see a one zipping around a pond, I cannot help but think about him.
Some spirit animals aren’t even animals: they are plants. A student of mine simply loves American Chestnuts, the famous tree that was almost driven to extinction by a human-caused disease. Considered the redwoods of the east, American Chestnuts used to rule our forests. They were important sources of lumber and their nuts were used as food for humans and wildlife. Jacob has studied them, written about them, spoken about them in public seminars, and is now creating a new conservation organization that will spend much of its time trying to restore them to the landscape. If ever there was a species of plant that could be a spirit animal, he couldn’t have picked a better tree, because they are a lot like him. They are resilient, popping up stems from stumps, emerging randomly in the deepest forest refugia, and they never give up trying to make it back on their own. Watching Jacob complete his Master’s thesis on this very species, I can’t help but think how similar his dedication and perseverance is to the resilient chestnut.
Another friend is a panda fanatic. She just loves pandas, and collects all kinds of clothes, jewelry, calendars, toys, and other items of these cute and cuddly cousins of raccoons. She has made special trips to multiple zoos just to see pandas, and you can tell that just thinking about them warms her heart. Debbie displays her inner panda all the time. Always cheerful, vivacious, and helpful, she seems to embody the bright and shiny countenance that pandas seem to have. If ever there was a great match for a spirit animal, it would be Debbie and pandas.
Most of my students would think that my spirit animal is a salamander, since I have been studying them for decades and my occasional juvenile behavior mimics their larval forms very well. I can’t disagree, but I also dream about another animal: elk.
Elk are huge, tough, but wary animals, and often disappear into the forest like a silent ghost. One moment they are thrashing brush into oblivion with their massive antlers, and the next they are gone, as if they simply evaporated like the morning mist. Although I’d like to think I emulate their toughness and not so much their occasional aggression, perhaps their escapes are why they are my spirit animal. Sometimes I am quite social, but other times I am not, and I tend to, well, disappear. I’ve been compared to a ghost on more than one occasion. Even spirits can have spirit animals I suppose, and maybe this spirit has two.
I have other friends that have confided in me their personal spirit animal, some of which make sense, others I am still trying to figure out. In the end, we all have our own reasons for why we would pick whatever species we do for our spirit animal, although sometimes it seems like the choice isn’t really up to us. Sometimes we just attach ourselves to our animal, or plant, organically, and the rest is history.
I hope you have a spirit animal as well (even a sloth!), but if you haven’t thought about it before, you might take a closer look at yourself and think about which species best channels your inner soul. You might be surprised by the answer, but you also might realize that, like many of us, you have more in common with animals, or even plants, than you once thought.
