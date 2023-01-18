The sound of a dull thud followed by a chorus of squirrel chatter pulled my eyes to the darting vision through the trees. A red-shouldered hawk was zipping through the forest, and as she did the squirrel alarm went up along its path, as if it was poorly navigating a mine field. Every squirrel in the woods knew what was up, and was on high alert.
The squirrels seemed to have gone unscathed that day as there was nothing in the hawk’s talons. But the thud suggested that it had given it a good college try. Both the hawk and the squirrels knew that this was just one play within a continuous game of hide and seek. Sooner or later, the hawk would likely win, and dinner would be served.
Red-shouldered hawks are one of the easiest raptors to identify, because they have a barred, reddish, even peachy breast and underbelly with a strongly banded tail. Habitat is also a great clue, as red-shouldered hawks are birds of the forest, while the other species that they are most often confused with, the red-tailed hawk, is much more likely to be found in open pastures and cropland.
Red-shouldered hawks range throughout the eastern U.S. and southern Canada, with a disjunct population along coastal California and western Mexico. Although mostly year-round residents, some northern populations of red-shouldered hawks migrate to eastern and central Mexico during the winter. They will often return to the same nesting territory each year. One hawk was observed using the same territory for 16 straight years.
Like most raptors, these hawks are territorial and monogamous. After a variety of courtship displays which occur between April and July, the mated pair will create a nest, and often use the same one each year. Up to four eggs are laid and incubated for about a month before hatching. Fledglings leave the nest after about six weeks, but are still dependent on their parents for several months, and often continue to roost near the nest until the following breeding season. They begin breeding on their own at 1-2 years of age.
Although the oldest recorded red-shouldered hawk was almost 26 years of age at capture, few live into their teens and beyond, and only about half of all offspring make it to their first birthday, because of predators, parasites, and disease. Red-shouldered hawks are well known for their fights with crows and owls, which are competitors for food and territories, but also predators of young and adult hawks. Sometimes red-shouldered hawks have been observed joining forces with crows to mob owls, which tells you something about which of these species is considered the biggest threat, perhaps because owls can take both crows and hawks at night while they are roosting.
Raptors, like all predators, are an important part of the food chain and one of nature’s many checks and balances on natural populations. Red-shouldered hawks catch and eat a variety of prey using their sharp talons and beak, but mostly consume smaller mammals like mice, voles, and chipmunks, with the occasional squirrel or rabbit. They also eat birds, frogs, small snakes, and even large insects.
As forest-obligate birds, red-shouldered hawks are excellent indicators of healthy, intact forest communities. Not surprisingly, one of the biggest current threats to their populations is deforestation. Before 1900, red-shouldered hawks were one of the most common raptors in North America. Deforestation, overhunting, and the impacts of pesticides like DDT led to declines throughout the past century. Although we have since outlawed the shooting of all raptors and improved our use of pesticides, we are not restoring many forests. As habitat for red-shouldered hawks has declined, red-tailed hawks have expanded their numbers and range as we have created new open areas for them in our conversion of forests to agriculture. If you own or manage property, you might consider keeping forested areas intact, or even allowing a few old fields to grow up into woods, to make more habitat for red-shouldered hawks and other species that require woodlands.
Red-shouldered hawks are not rare or even secretive, but it is still a special event to see them, and particularly to watch them chase squirrels or other prey. If you have some woods near your home, keep your eyes peeled for the squirrel hawk. He might just nab a squirrel right in front of your eyes, or at least let you hear the alarm calls of those worried about him.
