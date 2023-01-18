Four Rivers Wildlife

Red-shouldered hawks are one of the easiest raptors to identify, because they have a barred, reddish, even peachy breast and underbelly with a strongly banded tail.

 Photo courtesy of John Hewlett

The sound of a dull thud followed by a chorus of squirrel chatter pulled my eyes to the darting vision through the trees. A red-shouldered hawk was zipping through the forest, and as she did the squirrel alarm went up along its path, as if it was poorly navigating a mine field. Every squirrel in the woods knew what was up, and was on high alert.

The squirrels seemed to have gone unscathed that day as there was nothing in the hawk’s talons.  But the thud suggested that it had given it a good college try. Both the hawk and the squirrels knew that this was just one play within a continuous game of hide and seek. Sooner or later, the hawk would likely win, and dinner would be served.