The Republican playbook has always been imagining a problem that does not exist, swoop in to fix the imaginary problem and praise themselves for being the savior. The current problem of the day is voter fraud and voter suppression is the fix.
Republicans know that a straight-up vote without extraordinary gerrymandering and restrictions would set up losses for Republicans, especially in national elections.
It’s playing out in Congress, state legislatures and the Supreme Court. Like many things the GOP does, it’s a mixture of the ruthlessly shrewd and the stupidly misconceived.
It reminds me of Alabama Gov. George Wallace “standing in the schoolhouse door” at the University of Alabama in 1963 declaring, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” This is a metaphor for voter suppression now, voter suppression tomorrow and voter suppression forever – all while hiding behind the false claims of voter fraud.
It’s no accident that the effort of voter suppression, especially targeting people of color, is coming to a head in Georgia and Arizona, two longtime Republican strongholds. In both states, Republicans control state government, but Democrat Joe Biden won both by narrow margins, AND each state now has two Democratic U.S. senators.
To Republicans, this is proof that the system must be rigged. Democrats simply must not be allowed to achieve those kinds of gains.
In Georgia, state Republicans are playing the Jim Crow 2.0 card with a voter suppression effort so sweeping it defies the imagination. Their extraordinary provisions are: limit Sunday voting to one Sunday in each county, limit drop boxes and enact absentee ballot restrictions.
To show what “stupidly ill-conceived” provisions could pass, the bill would also make it illegal to go to a polling place with hours-long lines and provide water or food to people waiting to vote.
These changes would make things more difficult for all voters, not just Democrats. Georgia Republicans are moving to eliminate no-excuse absentee voting — which they passed to make it easier for their own Republican voters to cast ballots.
Research shows the expansion of mail-in voting didn’t necessarily guarantee a Biden win. It helped both parties.
Additionally, “drop boxes” didn’t advantage one party or the other; they offered a way to submit a ballot if there was uncertainty about the reliability of the mail or waiting in line. But once Republicans got it into their heads that “drop boxes” are a Democratic scheme to steal elections, the Republican Party made limiting drop boxes a top priority.
Richard L. Hasen, an election expert has reported, “There’s ample reason to believe that expanding voting opportunities doesn’t necessarily help Democrats. It helps voters.” And restricting voting opportunities won’t necessarily help Republicans.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments about the constitutionality of two Arizona laws: one that throws out an entire ballot cast at the wrong precinct, and another that bars anyone from turning in ballots on behalf of another person unless it’s a family member.
An attorney for the Arizona Republican Party, Michael Carvin, advised the Supreme Court that provisions that made it easier for eligible Americans to vote put “us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats,” asking the Court to support laws that make voting more difficult for likely Democratic voters, often people of color, as the difference between winning and losing elections.
Will the court continue its assault on the 1965 Voting Rights Act?
Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Democratic-sponsored bill, “For the People Act,” has passed and would overhaul government ethics and campaign finance laws, strengthen voting rights by creating automatic voter registration, and expand access to early and absentee voting.
All the while, Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country seek to restrict voting rights, including measures to limit mail-in voting, and impose stricter voter identification requirements.
Interestingly, the Commonwealth of Kentucky has passed HB 574 — election improvements – that keeps many of the temporary improvements from the 2020 elections, including three days of early voting, an online portal to request an absentee ballot and vote centers if a county wishes to use them.
Representatives in Frankfort have stepped aside from “the schoolhouse door.”
In Kentucky, Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear are to be commended for their bipartisan effort to clean up voting – a bipartisan model for the nation.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
