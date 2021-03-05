Despite severe winter weather that postponed official legislative work for a week, the first half of the 155th Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly is finally in the record books. That’s an important milestone for any session.
The fifth week of the session also saw a flurry of bills being introduced. By the time the deadline to file new bills had passed, 286 Senate bills had been filed.
To handle the volume during a short session where a state budget has to be passed, and to make up for the days lost to winter weather, the pace of bills moving through the legislative process quickened considerably. More bills passed out of the Senate this week than in any other week of the session so far.
Several of those bills were priorities for the majority leadership, reflected in the low bill numbers the measures were assigned. The bills touched on race relations, policing, the pandemic, health care and more.
After a nearly two-hour floor debate, the Senate unanimously passed legislation to limit the use of no-knock warrants. Known as Senate Bill 4, the legislation would create procedures and requirements for the issuance of both search warrants and arrest warrants that authorize entry without notice, commonly known as no-knock warrants. They would be allowed for instances where someone was believed to be in immediate danger, such as kidnapping cases. The no-knock warrants would also be allowed when sought in connection to cases involving certain violent crimes, terrorism or weapons of mass destruction.
This bill was excellently drafted to narrowly address the true problems with the no-knock warrant process, while still preserving the necessary protections for our law enforcement personnel. An officer seeking a no-knock warrant would have to get approval from supervisors and certify the warrant application hadn’t been “shopped,” the practice of trying to find a receptive judge. The bill would also make clear that an officer’s false statement in a warrant application constitutes felony perjury. And the approving judge’s signature would have to be legible.
The bill would require the warrants to be executed by a unit trained for resolving high-risk situations, such as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams. The team members would also be required to wear body cameras to record the events. And the execution of the warrants would have to be between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. unless exigent circumstances existed. SB 4 passed 33-0.
Here are some of the other bills passed:
Senate Bill 10 would establish the Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity within the legislative branch. The group would analyze inequities across various sectors – including education, child welfare, health care, the economy and criminal justice system. The bipartisan commission would consist of 13 members including the executive director of the Kentucky Human Rights Commission, eight legislators and four members from the private and nonprofit sectors with expertise in areas being studied. The group would be tasked with publishing an annual report with recommendations on any potential legislative or administrative actions. SB 10 passed 35-1.
Senate Bill 52 would amend third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse statutes so law enforcement officers could be charged with those crimes if they engage in sexual acts with a person under investigation, in custody or under arrest. Supporters said SB 52 was needed because a loophole in the current statutes excludes law enforcement officials. SB 52 passed 35-0.
Senate Bill 6 would create standards for ethical conduct for transition team members of all newly elected statewide officeholders. The standards would include identifying any team member who is or has been a lobbyist. The bill would also require them to disclose such things as current employment, board member appointments and any non-state sources of money received for their services. Another provision would prohibit them from receiving nonpublic information that could benefit them financially. SB 6 passed 36-0.
Senate Bill 47 would establish the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact to facilitate the interstate practice of audiology and speech-language pathology. Six states have already adopted the compact. Four more need to adopt the compact for it to be activated. SB 47 passed 34-1.
Senate Bill 51 would prohibit health insurers and Medicaid managed care organizations from requiring prior authorizations for medically assisted treatment, known as MAT. That is the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies for the treatment of substance use disorders. Medications used in MAT are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Eliminating this time delay allows providers to provide better and more timely care to those needing immediate care.
SB 51 would also require insurers to submit an annual report providing the number and type of providers that have prescribed medication for addiction treatment. Supporters of the bill said those reports would help authorities identify doctors who may be inappropriately prescribing the drugs without the proper counseling. The language of SB 51 came from one of the recommendations made by the legislature’s Substance Use Recovery Task Force that met during the interim. SB 51 passed 34-0.
Senate Bill 55 would ban copays for Medicaid patients. Supporters of SB 55 said copays have placed a burden on medical providers because it costs more in billing and collections than the dollar amount brought in from the copays. The burden is greater on struggling, rural hospitals because they serve a disproportionate number of Medicaid patients, they said, adding that the copays also haven’t had the intended effect of increasing recipients’ personal responsibility by making them accountable for a share of the cost. SB 55 passed 34-1.
Senate Bill 56 would limit the number of managed care organizations, or MCOs, for Kentucky’s Medicaid program to three. There are currently six in Kentucky but the federal government only requires two. Supporters of the bill said fewer MCOs would create efficiencies within the Medicaid program and lower administrative costs for health care providers, struggling to meet different requirements for each MCO. SB 56 passed 32-5.
Senate Bill 148 would identify providers who offer essential child care during states of emergency. It would also return classroom sizes to pre-pandemic numbers and allow centers to once again combine classes during opening and closing hours. Thirdly, it would require local jurisdictions to consider family child care homes separately from other businesses when considering conditional use permits in residential zones. SB 148 passed 34-1.
Senate Bill 154 would allow advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to prescribe and order home health care services. It would also establish reimbursement for home health care services ordered by those medical providers. SB 154 passed 37-0.
Senate Bill 15 would allow microbreweries to sell and deliver up to 2,500 barrels to any retailer under certain restrictions. It would also require arbitration for some disputes with distributors. SB 15 passed 34-2-1.
Senate Bill 62 would allow small motors on quadricycles to assist in moving the four-wheel cycles to and from storage. Several businesses in Kentucky’s metropolitan areas have opened in recent years offering excursions on these multi-passenger cycles, often called party bikes. The companies provide a tour guide to steer and brake while passengers peddle, often as part of a pub crawl. SB 62 passed 31-3.
Senate Bill 67 would allow certain restaurants to sell alcohol, including cocktails, with to-go and delivery orders when purchased with a meal. The amount of alcohol would have to be reasonable (not in bulk), sealed for transport and delivered by someone 21 or older. Lastly, the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board would be required to promulgate regulations for the implementation of the bill. SB 67 passed 28-7.
Senate Bill 68 would allow the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits at the University of Kentucky to operate a still to produce less than 600 gallons of spirits per year for teaching and research purposes. The institute was founded in 2019 between the university and Jim Beam to facilitate the growth of Kentucky’s spirits and train people to work in that industry. SB 68 passed 32-2-1.
All of these Senate bills have been delivered to the House for its consideration.
The Senate also passed an amended version of House Bill 6. The legislation would change the name of the Legislative Program Review and Investigations Committee to the Oversight and Investigations Committee. The goal is to make it the main investigative committee in the General Assembly. It would also, for the first time, define the committee’s subpoena powers. Supporters of HB 6 said it would model the committee after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform. HB 6 passed the Senate 28-6. It was sent back to the House that later concurred with the Senate amendment.
And the Senate concurred with changes the House made to Senate Bill 3. That bill would move the organization that decides how to spend much of Kentucky’s share of the Tobacco Master Agreement settlement money to the state agriculture commissioner from the governor’s office.
House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 3 now go to the governor.
As the Senate begins to take up more House bills and shifts its focus to budget negotiations, citizens’ input is genuinely sought. To provide feedback to legislators on these bills or other issues under consideration, visit the Kentucky Legislature website at www.legislature.ky.gov, click on the “legislators” dropdown menu in the upper left corner and select “contact a member.”
Those averse to computers can pick up the phone and call the Legislative Message Line at 800-372-7181. And snail mail is always accepted. Citizens can write to any legislator by sending a letter with a lawmaker’s name on it to Legislative Offices, 702 Capital Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me Jason.Howell@LRC.ky.gov.
