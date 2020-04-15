Stay “Healthy at Home”!

Spiritual and organized religious practices of hundreds of millions of people are undergoing profound changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by a new coronavirus.
These gatherings have proven to be hotbeds for outbreaks. Half of South Korea’s cases can be traced back to a meeting of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a Christian denomination. In Malaysia, several hundred Muslims who attended a mosque service contracted the virus, and in Washington, D.C., a rector of the Episcopal Church tested positive for the virus after performing communion to 500.
As a result, nations have acted to protect their citizens.
Saudi Arabia has halted visits to Mecca and Medina for umrah, a religious pilgrimage of Muslims to clean the soul, as well as shuttering the Great Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina for disinfection. It is possible that this year’s Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia), scheduled for this summer, will be canceled.
Buddhist New Year (April-May) celebrations, which often bring thousands of people together for public events, have been canceled across South Asia.
At the Vatican City, the Palm Sunday Mass and Good Friday processions were held without the public.
In Kentucky, Gov. Beshear thanked the 5,000-plus (99.8%) churches that he said didn’t have services Easter Sunday, saying, “I think you lived your faith today. ... Because of your work, so many people are safer today than they otherwise would have been.”
However, not everyone has embraced these restrictions. Here in the U.S., the Kansas Supreme Court had to strike down a Republican measure to ignore in person social distancing for Easter put in place by their Democratic governor. Kentucky Republican politicians McConnell, Paul, Massie and Cameron criticized Gov. Beshear for his penalty of a 14-day quarantine for in person service members.
Some groups around the world pushed back against measures to prohibit public gatherings.
Remember, it just takes one person in a crowd to infect hundreds, and some will die alone.
People of faith have a responsibility beyond practicing social distancing. We also have a public responsibility to support civic programs to protect the vulnerable, support healthcare workers who put themselves at risk, follow the instructions of public health experts, and support programs to help those without health insurance, sick leave, day care and paychecks because their employers laid them off.
People of faith must demand that their government be better prepared for such pandemics. Cutting budgets for research and preparedness is not only foolhardy but dangerous. In a globalized world, pandemics are expected and must be planned for. Bill Gates has predicted that this kind of pandemic should be expected every other decade.
A familiar cautionary tale for all people: During an incredible storm and flooding, a resident had to find higher ground. He climbed up on the roof of his house. As the water began to rise, a man in a canoe paddled to the house and shouted, “Get in my canoe and I will take you to safety.” The resident said, “No worries, God will save me.” The water rose higher. Soon a man in a motorboat pulled up and shouted, “Jump in my boat and I will take you to safety,” and the resident said, “I am OK, God will save me!” Soon the water rose to the apex of the roof line. A helicopter saw the resident, hovered over him, lowered a lifeline, and the pilot says in a speaker, “This is your last chance to be taken to safety, please grab the lifeline.” The resident shouted, “God will rescue me!”
The resident drowned that day after a mountain of water swept him away.
The resident finds himself in the presence of God, and he exclaims, “God, I was your faithful servant all my life, I studied the Bible, I did everything that you asked me to do in prayer. Why did you not save me?”
In a thunderous reply, God said, “I tried thrice to rescue you … I sent a canoe, a motorboat and a helicopter, and you refused each time!”
Let’s use our gift of the cerebal cortex that gives us the power to reason.
Let’s heed Gov. Beshear’s plea to “love your neighbor as yourself.”
Stay “Healthy at Home”!
