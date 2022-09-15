“Stupid is as stupid does” is a phrase popularized by the 1994  movie “Forrest Gump.” It means that the actions of people often are an indicator of their intelligence or lack thereof. I try to be careful with my vocabulary but must admit the phrase comes to mind when contemplating the actions and policies of the Biden Administration and state Democrat administrations across the country.

Take inflation, for example. Any economist knows and common sense tells us what causes inflation: (1) great increases in the money supply; (2) scarcity of goods; (3) increases in the cost of transporting goods from their place of origin to their place of use; and (4) increases in salaries, wages and benefits of employees, etc. Yet on his very first day in office, Biden issued executive orders and sought legislation to do precisely these things and then seemed surprised when inflation resulted.  This is after being in the Senate for 36 years and Vice-President for eight.