“Stupid is as stupid does” is a phrase popularized by the 1994 movie “Forrest Gump.” It means that the actions of people often are an indicator of their intelligence or lack thereof. I try to be careful with my vocabulary but must admit the phrase comes to mind when contemplating the actions and policies of the Biden Administration and state Democrat administrations across the country.
Take inflation, for example. Any economist knows and common sense tells us what causes inflation: (1) great increases in the money supply; (2) scarcity of goods; (3) increases in the cost of transporting goods from their place of origin to their place of use; and (4) increases in salaries, wages and benefits of employees, etc. Yet on his very first day in office, Biden issued executive orders and sought legislation to do precisely these things and then seemed surprised when inflation resulted. This is after being in the Senate for 36 years and Vice-President for eight.
Holding firmly to their principle that money is the solution to all problems, Democrats spend borrowed money faster than can be counted (see www.usdebtclock.org; the numbers move so fast they will make you dizzy). Biden declared war on fossil fuels, oil pipelines, etc., the result of which was skyrocketing prices, shortages and further devastation of coal-producing regions of the country. When people object, Papa Joe shouts at them, calling them threats to democracy and terrorists.
All this is without a shred of evidence that it will stop, much less reverse, global warming. In the first place, even if these efforts miraculously make a small difference, that difference will be more than offset by China and India, countries with huge populations compared to ours. China’s population is over 1.5 billion, or five times ours, and lives on essentially the same area and with the same climate as we do. China has a long history of bloody revolutions that go back for centuries and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party will not risk losing their power for a degree or two of global temperature. You can take that to the bank.
In addition, the Serbian geophysicist and astronomer Milutin Milankovitch (1879-1958) has shown that cosmic cycles explain the collective effects of changes in the Earth’s movements on its climate over thousands of years. It should be obvious that “going green” will not offset the incomprehensible forces of the cosmos.
Nuclear energy was going to be the solution but some accidents occurred and politicians gave in to environmental extremists and abandoned that option, never entertaining the thought that improved technology could alleviate if not eliminate such problems. Pray tell me in what other great endeavors have there not been accidents? I wonder how many people lost their lives building the Egyptian pyramids, the Great Wall in China, railroads and dams all over the world, and in the exploration of outer space?
Another option is solar and wind but, alas, solar doesn’t work at night and wind doesn’t work when the wind isn’t blowing. What about that? Isn’t that amazing? And ice freezes the rotors on the wind turbines and high winds bend and sometimes break the blades and poles. And, to top that off, they kill birds by the thousands. Someone will find a bird on the endangered species list dead on the ground at the foot of a wind turbine and the EPA will order the closing of all wind farms.
Natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel so we need less of it. Europe closed its coal-fired and nuclear generators and imported natural gas from Russia. Then Russia cut off its exports of natural gas to Europe due to the Ukraine war and Europe needs to import it from us, except now we don’t have it to export. Under the Trump Administration we became energy sufficient but now we are energy deficient again, so our president goes to Saudi Arabia and begs the Saudis to increase their oil production. That’s a great way to earn respect.
Perhaps we could use railroads more. No, they burn diesel fuel. Return to the old steam locomotives? No, they burn coal. Electricity? Solar? No. Wind? No. Nuclear? No. Natural gas? No. Coal? No. Oil? No. Hydroelectric? No (destroys animal habitats).
Where do we go from here? Remember all this won’t make a dime’s worth of difference anyway. Global warming will continue predictably until the end of the natural warming cycle and then cooling will begin, exactly the reverse of what happened in the last ice age.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
