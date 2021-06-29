Summer in the Black Patch

Author’s note: This article was previously published in “Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky” in 2012.
Sultry, hot and sun-baked; summer bustles with activity in the Black Patch. The pastures are filled with Timothy and fescue, waving in the breeze, ready for harvesting. Beginning each day at sun-up, the farmer combines wheat, followed by the planting of no-till soybeans – getting two crops in one year. The corn crop is side-dressed. Stalks fill out with tasseled ears, eagerly reaching towards the sun.
As each day swelters, warmer than the last, the workers plow the bright green tobacco plants, now almost a foot in height. Carefully, they spray chemicals on the endless rows of tobacco, targeting insects and tobacco worms. In the intense heat of the afternoon, occasional thunderstorms may emerge. Every drop of rain is a welcome relief as tender shoots become hardy plants. The tobacco, as well as other crops, is susceptible to the elements, particularly strong winds.
School is out and children dash to the swimming hole behind the house. They splash, lie in the sun, and go frog gigging as favorite pastimes. Little boys use an old blue mason jar dipped into the muddy water, finding tadpoles for afternoon fishing. The girls weave chain necklaces out of stems of clover and bake mud pies, whiling away the days in lazy fun.
Farmland paints its finest portrait during this bountiful growing season. Fence rows and ditches are vibrant with luscious blackberries, clustered in the overgrown brush, awaiting a crusty, homemade cobbler. Green beans cling to stick trellises in country gardens. Vines are laden with squash and melon. Fresh zucchini, cabbage and hearty carrots supply the supper table with delicious favorites.
Tiger lilies display their spectacular orange blooms. At the back of the tobacco barn a row of red, pink and yellow hollyhock stands at attention. The pathways to the fields are filled with the sweet fragrance of wild honeysuckle.
An iron dinner bell clangs across the fields, calling the workers in for the noon-time meal. A frosty glass of sweetened iced tea is welcome refreshment, served alongside ham sandwiches. A cold salad of cucumbers, onions and tomatoes, marinated in vinaigrette dressing completes the meal.
Thousands of cicadas create a unique backdrop of noise on these sizzling hot days. As the tobacco grows taller, it is topped and suckered at least once and sometimes twice. Spraying continues over the bean crop with insecticide, fungicide and liquid fertilizer. On the days when outdoor work is caught up, the workers clean and repair equipment, preparing for the next round of plowing and harvesting.
For a taste of good old-fashioned political debate, the Fancy Farm Picnic will provide an opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbors and hear the rhetoric of the day. The day-long event features activities for all ages, and there is always enough barbecue to feed an army.
Most evenings, when the farm is at rest and the dark of night arrives, the sound of nature erupts. The pond is alive with the croaking of bull frogs. Crickets rub their wings together, singing a love song to their mate. Lightning bugs sparkle against the black sky, as the stars illuminate the heavens.
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a native of Calloway County. She currently serves as a Community and Economic Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is currently working on a commemorative history to celebrate the 2022 Calloway County Bicentennial. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
