“Kentucky Child Services Agency Will Not Sign Contract Allowing Same-Sex Couples to Foster, Adopt” is the title of an article by Rebecca Klapper in the May 28, 2021 issue of Newsweek (https://www.newsweek.com/kentucky-child-services-agency-will-not-sign-contract-allowing-same-sex-couples-foster-adopt-1595879). The article is about Sunrise Children’s Services, a private agency affiliated with the Kentucky Baptist Convention with roots going back to the 19th century. It began accepting financial support from the state government of Kentucky about 50 years ago.
According to Newsweek, the state of Kentucky is responsible for the care of about 9,000 children. About 5,000 receive care through state agencies and about 4,000 through private agencies, one of which is Sunrise Children’s Services. Sunrise Children’s Services cares for “nearly 800” children and the state pays 65% of the cost while private sources cover about 35%. Sunrise follows the Biblical teaching that homosexuality is a sin and refuses to place children in homes with same-sex parents. Previous governors of both parties have granted exemptions which allowed Sunrise to care for children and follow Biblical teaching concurrently, but Gov. Beshear has refused to follow suit. Sunrise defends its position on the basis of freedom of religion.
Beshear’s decision has practical, legal and religious implications. If Sunrise’s contract is not renewed by June 30, what will happen to the children in Sunrise’s care?
Our First Amendment grants Americans freedom of religion and speech, freedom of the press and freedom to assemble “peaceably for the redress of grievances.” The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has ruled that no right is absolute, i.e., it may not be extended to an absurdity. Freedom of religion does not include child sacrifice or denying essential medical care to minor children on the basis of religious belief. Freedom of speech does not allow “shouting fire in a crowded theater,” etc.
The state is the only entity which has the authority to tell parents they are unfit, take their children from them and place them in the care of others. No other entity can do this. If the state does this, obviously it must have a place to put them. Sunrise is a private agency which has stepped forward, along with others, and offered to provide care if it does not have to place children in homes with same-sex parents in violation of Biblical teaching.
What is in the best interest of the children? Previous governors have waived the antidiscrimination rule in favor of the children but our present governor has refused to do so. He is more concerned with potential LGBTQ parents than with abandoned and abused children. In this, he is simply acting like a modern Democrat. One take-away from this is that, if we elect a Democrat, we will get one. Witness Joe Biden.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and four of his fellow Republican Constitutional officers wrote Gov. Beshear asking him to extend the state’s contract with Sunrise Children’s Services, correctly saying, in part, “the Beshear administration is forcing Sunrise to choose between continuing to serve Kentucky children or abandon its religious beliefs.”
Beshear expects Sunrise to capitulate, but it will not. Since he cannot immediately remove 800 children from its care, he could allow children presently under Sunrise’s care to remain and refuse to place any future children there. This might enable us to limp along until the next election. He might also find other private agencies, including those affiliated with churches but willing to gloss over Biblical teaching, which would take the displaced children.
This debate is part of a much bigger issue, that issue being “How far will government power be allowed to go?” Our Founding Fathers had lived under tyranny and wrote our Bill of Rights to prohibit it. In the case at hand, a private Christian faith-based entity which takes Biblical teaching seriously, has, for many years, provided assistance to the state in caring for needy children. This assistance has been gladly accepted and the state helped pay for it without complaint. Sunrise’s position is reasonable, not absurd. The present arrangement is not broken but the Governor thinks it needs to be fixed anyway. He is mistaken.
The Biden Administration is trying to force religious schools to violate their beliefs by opening their residence halls, including student rooms and shared shower spaces, to members of the opposite sex. (https://www.kentuckytoday.com/stories/college-fights-biden-order-that-opens-dorms-showers-to-opposite-sex,32485) Think about it. Is this what you want? SCOTUS is scheduled to rule later this summer in Fulton vs. the City of Philadelphia. Watch for it. Elections have consequences.
Winfield H. Rose is filling in this week for regular Republican columnist Greg DeLancey . Hetaught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
