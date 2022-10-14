Kentucky is home to 295,000 veterans, and it is our mission in the legislature to ensure each and every one of them, along with their families, receive the services and care they are owed as a result of the sacrifices they made serving our nation. The Kentucky General Assembly created the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) in 1998, and the agency has served our state’s heroes in the almost 25 years since. The KDVA offers a variety of programs for all types of veterans, each with a targeted purpose. With Veterans Day just a month away, I thought I might provide some information about not only the KDVA’s mission, but also how we are working to make Kentucky more attractive for veterans looking to retire and relocate. If you would like more information, please check out their website at veterans.ky.gov.
New Veterans: Returning to civilian life after a career in the military can be extremely challenging. The KDVA offers programs to help ensure those new veterans have a successful transition. The KDVA offers help in securing medical benefits, counseling, and even employment programs. With the KDVA New Veteran program, individuals leaving the military or individuals who plan on joining the military can rest assured they will be taken care of once their service is finished.
Homeless Veterans: Often veterans return home from the military without a sense of what to do next if the military is all they have known, particularly if they suffer from post-traumatic stress or other conditions relating to their service. Unstable living situations, no reliable transportation, and lack of employment can all be addressed with the KDVA’s homeless veterans program. The program offers food, clothing, access to shelters, assistance with rent and utilities, access to homeless veteran providers, and much more. Our veterans deserve a place to sleep, and I am so proud of the KDVA’s homeless veterans program.
Kentucky Veterans Employment Resources: Veterans provide a unique, diligent work ethic. This is why the Kentucky Veterans program is committed to finding employers who are actively searching to hire veterans. Along with workforce training and interview skills, the program matches veterans based upon their skill to the profession he or she is seeking. The KDVA websites even provides direct links to search engines for apprenticeships, jobs, employers actively seeking veterans, and much more.
Women Veterans: Of the nearly 300,000 veterans who reside in Kentucky, 27,000 are women. No veteran can go forgotten. This is why the KDVA offers the Women Veterans Program to reach out to female veterans and make sure they are receiving equal services and benefits. It is crucial for women veterans to know they have an ally in the KDVA, thus the Women Veterans Program’s mission is to reach out to women and advocate for them and their families.
Medal For Freedom: The Medal For Freedom is a distinguished honor Kentucky veterans can receive for their service. The award is to be given to an individual who has died in action since Jan. 1, 1991. The KDVA actively searches for families who may be eligible for this award and, as of now, approximately ninety Kentuckians have lost their lives in action. If you believe someone you know may be eligible for this honor, I highly encourage you to go to the KDVA website to learn more.
Gold Star Families: Losing a loved one is a tragic experience, but the Gold Star Families Program hopes to provide comfort to grieving families. If a member of the family died while serving, the immediate family members are eligible to apply to become a Gold Star Family. By joining the Gold Star Families, a family can display their honor for their loved ones and heal with the support of other families in a similar situation. Moreover, Gold Star Families educate the public on what it means to be a Gold Star Family and the significance it carries with the service member’s family.
In Kentucky, no veteran or family of a veteran will be forgotten. The toll veterans take for our country can never be repaid or thanked enough, thus it is our duty as Americans to ensure their civilian lives are respected, accounted for, and made priority. What makes the United States of America the greatest country in history is not our politicians, our cities, or even our culture. Rather it is our servicemen and servicewomen who take an oath to defend our liberties and values. Veterans have answered the call to protect us; therefore, it is our duty to ensure they have various benefits and programs to transition into a civilian life.
If you know a veteran or are a veteran, I encourage you to learn more at veterans.ky.gov. As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at MaryBeth.Imes@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about interim committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.