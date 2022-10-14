Kentucky is home to 295,000 veterans, and it is our mission in the legislature to ensure each and every one of them, along with their families, receive the services and care they are owed as a result of the sacrifices they made serving our nation. The Kentucky General Assembly created the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) in 1998, and the agency has served our state’s heroes in the almost 25 years since. The KDVA offers a variety of programs for all types of veterans, each with a targeted purpose. With Veterans Day just a month away, I thought I might provide some information about not only the KDVA’s mission, but also how we are working to make Kentucky more attractive for veterans looking to retire and relocate. If you would like more information, please check out their website at veterans.ky.gov.

New Veterans: Returning to civilian life after a career in the military can be extremely challenging. The KDVA offers programs to help ensure those new veterans have a successful transition. The KDVA offers help in securing medical benefits, counseling, and even employment programs. With the KDVA New Veteran program, individuals leaving the military or individuals who plan on joining the military can rest assured they will be taken care of once their service is finished.