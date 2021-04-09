I am a casual sports fan. Unless I have some connection to a team or I am physically at the venue, watching televised events just doesn’t appeal to me. Sure, I love the underdog and I will watch some of the finals, but on the whole, I am indifferent about sports as a general rule.
Take baseball. I love to watch the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. I am reminded of the good times eating peanuts and Cracker Jacks. The setting becomes bigger than life. The lights, the vivid colors, the thrill of hearing fans roar, not to mention the outstanding players, the best of the best, taking the field as the organ vamps a charge. Then there’s the seventh inning stretch sing-along “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
While I won’t blame the Cardinals individually, professional baseball’s entry into the uncompromising world of “wokeness” has become a spoiler for me. The NFL and NBA having already earned the label. Now sadly, Major League Baseball rallies around a progressive pitch, swinging their hyperbolic bat at a curve ball from Democratic lefties. Atlanta suffers. The mile high city celebrates.
It’s not just sports that is wrong. Coke, Delta and others recently joined MLB in opposition to Georgia’s new election law. Beholding their position to the Democratic left and worldwide business opportunities, top brands are swinging their big stick as liberals attempt to federalize elections. Apparently, their PR departments haven’t looked at the facts.
In reality, when companies and sports organizations shift their marketing plan based on propaganda, it should tell you how truly un-American they have become. As Sen. Mitch McConnell said this week, “It’s quite stupid to jump in the middle of a highly controversial issue. Republicans drink Coca-Cola too, and we fly and we like baseball. It’s irritating one hell of a lot of Republican fans.”
A number of states with Republican majorities have expanded election laws. As Michael Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State stated a number of times, the aim is to make it easier to vote, but difficult to cheat.
Historically, many states’ election laws were written by Democratic legislatures, including Kentucky.
Emphasizing that, Secretary Adams called out the Kentucky Democratic Party, saying they need to apologize for their criticism of Georgia laws. “Kentucky Democrats did nothing in the century they controlled our government to allow even one day of early voting in our state,” Adams said. “Now the Kentucky Democratic Party has the gall to attack Georgia – another state where it was Republicans, not Democrats, who expanded voter access. The Democratic establishment should drop the hypocrisy and thank the legislators of both parties who have joined me in bringing Kentucky voting into the 21st century.”
Adams is referring to Kentucky Democratic Party chairman, Colmon Elridge’s, recent comment, “Standing with our sisters and brothers in GA against this racist and undemocratic bill.” But standing together means Atlanta and surrounding counties, mostly Democratic, lose millions of dollars, and ironically, Georgia’s updated law actually expands the opportunity to vote. Plus, President Biden’s misunderstanding and comments have now been hijacked to orchestrate a disinformation campaign.
KDP chairman Elridge also blindly predicted, “We know the (Kentucky) GOP, aided with their counsel AG Cameron, will try their hand at this.” Apparently, the Democrat Chair didn’t realize that Adams and the Republican-controlled legislature had just enacted Kentucky’s greatest expansion of voting access since the state’s election system was designed in 1891, following more than a century of neglect by the Democratic Party. Do Democrats pretend they don’t hear?
As a historical note, the Democratic Party controlled the Kentucky House of Representatives without interruption from 1922 through 2016, yet it “never passed a bill to extend voting by even one hour, let alone the three extra days of early in-person voting passed by the current Republican-held House,” according to Adams. The same is true for the Kentucky Senate where Democrats had the majority from 1866 to 1999.
Additionally, Democrats held the office of Kentucky Secretary of State for 97 of the 125 years that the office has been elected, rather than appointed. Never did a Democratic Secretary of State make an effort to expand voting opportunities as the current Republican Secretary of State has.
So, what can be done? It’s simple. Stop buying it. Painful for professional baseball fans, I know, but effective. For travel, there are other airlines, and for refreshment, there are other fizzy drinks. For me, I’ll just eat my Cracker Jacks somewhere else.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
