Now that the election is over, it is the time for us to begin celebrating our victories, licking our wounds and talking politely to each other.
So I wish to have a short conversation with my favorite Republican opinion writer, the New York Times columnist David Brooks, who on Nov. 6 analyzed election results.
Like me, David was hoping for “a grand rebuke” of Donald Trump by the voters —referring to what some pollsters erroneously predicted would be a “blue wave.” That didn’t happen and he tries to explain why.
Brooks does see the large vote for Biden as a repudiation of Trump’s “unique menace to the foundations of this country.” He also sees the voters telling us to stop fighting a cultural “holy war” in which each side sees the other side as evil.
I agree with his assessment of voters’ repudiation of Trump but find his comments about a cultural holy war simplistic. Trump secured more votes than in 2016 and Democrats need to understand that this is not because all Trump voters are morally depraved.
Yes, many voters did ignore Trump’s ignorance, narcissistic self-centeredness, corruption, lies, appeals to racism and xenophobia and general nastiness to all who opposed him. However, some of these supporters genuinely felt – however wrong they might be – that Trump was on their side and understood their frustrations.
He played on their fears, to be sure, but too many Democratic Party leaders over the past several three decades have ignored those fears and frustrations, especially those of the “non-college-educated white male” voters.
David also uses recent Republican rhetoric in claiming that this election could result in Republican capture of working-class people of all colors who have voted mainly for Democrats for 90 years. He notes that “Trump won the largest share of the non-white vote of any Republican candidate in 60 years.”
Brooks also suggests that Democrats are losing the working class because of their elitist dismissal of poor whites as “racist troglodytes.”
OK, David. There is some truth in what you are saying. Over the past 30 years, too many Democrats have tended to adopt the false narrative that if folks are poor, it is their own fault, due to drugs, lack of initiative or laziness. Democrats seem to have abandoned their former fight to keep labor unions strong and have supported harsh penalties for drug offenses that are imposed more often on people of color than on white people.
On the other hand, David, your tendency to blame this sad behavior on “woke” culture and on a “cultural blue wall that keeps half of the country out” due to liberal smugness is unfair and a rare example of exaggerated partisanship. Good grief, David, you even called Mitch McConnell a legislator and linked him in this regard with Biden and Pelosi.
What were you thinking, given McConnell’s refusal to let the Senate even consider most legislation for the past two years and during the last Obama term?
Yes, there are walls in this country, literal and figurative, built by fearful people. These walls are blue and red, and the red one is much taller.
Your task, David, is to offer hope to fellow Republicans. Fair enough. But, remember that the term “culture war” has a long history. It was not invented by Democrats and might fade if Republicans like you stopped using it.
I do, however, join you in recognizing that Democrats need to rethink their strategy.
Here are my two suggestions for them:
• Stop talking about “voting blocs” and focus on voting people, whatever their color, occupation or level of education. Support the “little guy” who voted for you in my parents’ generation with some very specific programs because they are Americans rather than Mexican Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans or members of any identity group.
• Work to eradicate systemic racism and protect the Constitution but also recognize that people are motivated more by money than by a fear that democracy will be destroyed. White folks often don’t “get” racism. These issues are far too abstract to motivate many voters. They must be viewed through an economic lens.
And if Joe Biden truly wants to be president “of all Americans,” let’s hope he finds just enough Republican legislators courageous enough to join him in “building back better.”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
