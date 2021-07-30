John E. Douglas, who coauthored the “Crime Classification Manual”, proposed arsonists conveniently may be the ones who set, discover, report the fire, and first to arrive on-scene for hero recognition.
Revenge-seeking arsonists set fires in response to a perceived wrongdoing. It may have occurred months or even years before the arsonist initiates the fire-setting activity. One study shows this type of fire-setting more often targets institutions and society.
Extremist-motivated arsonists are motivated by a cause – usually social, political, or religious – and want their group to be recognized as responsible. Targets reflect the focus of the extremists’ wrath. Examples include abortion clinics, animal laboratories, and fur farms.
Since the 1990s, many documented incidents of extremist arson occurred in the U.S. South. Specifically, in Alabama, churches with predominantly African American congregations were burnt to the ground. Hmmm…
These arsonists resemble anti-vaxxers who are now setting communities on “fire”.
Now we are experiencing a COVID-19 and Delta Variant surge. One of the “arsonists” who set, discovered, reported , and is on-scene hoping for hero recognition is finally voicing concerns.
“It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks,” said Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey. “Almost 100 percent of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks.” About a year and a half late, Kay!
Is this reversal because COVID-19 is surging among the voters of Red States?
It’s not only Alabama. “Every one of Florida and Arkansas’ counties is now listed as having “high” levels of COVID_19 and Delta Variant transmission”, states US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC lists high transmission in nearly every county in several other states, including Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Alabama has seen a 300+% jump in cases over the past two weeks, and a 92% increase in hospitalizations. Alabama is also tied for the lowest vaccination rate in the U.S.
There are haunting tales of dying Coronavirus patients who begged for the vaccine that they had previously refused.
“I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late,” said one ER doctor.
Can you believe this? There is now a revisionist attempt to honor Donald Trump and Red state Governors for now recognizing the seriousness of this pandemic a year and a half after the fact.
Yet, right wing talking heads, social media disinformation, and even local anti-vaxxers continue to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines.
Recently, Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke told his congregation that the COVID Delta Variant was a hoax. Worse, he told them he would kick them out of the church if they are wearing masks.
Many Republican governors have rejected a plan by President Joe Biden in which community-based volunteers would go door-to-door to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
Republican-led States are passing laws banning “vaccine passports”, businesses from requiring vaccination or even asking about vaccination status, and banning schools, including colleges, from requiring the vaccine and masking even though they, like most other states’ schools, require multiple shots to enroll.
The leaders in Trump’s Republican states continue to double-talk knowing that their base doesn’t get it or care.
For example, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged vaccinations one day, then the next has fundraised by attacking public-health officials such as Anthony Fauci.
More than one-fifth of ALL new COVID-19 cases are in the state of Florida—24,000 recorded in one day. DeSantis has been promoted to “arsonist” No.1!
Can governments lawfully require more public-health cooperation from their populations?
Of course, about a dozen Red states have legislated drug testing for people who seek cash welfare.
As a practical matter, conservative pundit S.E. Cupp called out the Republican party for an “insane response to the pandemic, from anti-maskers to anti-vaxxers, the politicization of science and health safety has inarguably cost lives,” she said. “It’s also made us stupider and more susceptible to misinformation.”
The Party that shouted from the rooftops that Democrats were “baby killers” is now putting all children under 12 who don’t have a vaccination yet at risk.
Will we continue to allow anti-vaxxers set “fires” costing precious lives in our vulnerable communities?
