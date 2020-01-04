Each new year brings with it a sense of hope for change, and a fair share of reflection over past experiences. The effect is even more potent at the end of a decade, and with a third decade under my belt, there is even more to reflect on.
Confining myself to the sandbox of the past 10 years, I can pick out some of the most significant memories. I started the decade a college student in a band and I am ending it as a reporter at my local newspaper, with a few drops of wisdom sprinkled on my head.
Looking back over the decade I think my fondest memories come from my experiences playing music with my friends in my old band, Quailbones. We first began playing around 2009 and 2010; it was myself, my friend Tim Peyton and Corbet Hall at first. We eventually added our friends Jeff Bugg and Matt Rowan to the mix, and through this vehicle, I was able to meet a lot of people and see some new places.
Among the best memories are the many shows that we hosted at the house I was living at on Waldrop Drive. This was the former home of my grandparents, and was where I lived for a time while I was in college. The den where I used to gather with my family on Sundays after church or during holidays changed into an impromptu playing area, with lots of people gathering into the small space to listen to whichever band was passing through. In all of the shows hosted at that house, everyone always had a good time and was very respectful of the space and the people in it.
One of the bands that came through was Parquet Courts, a band that was starting to get a bit of national attention. They even made their way to “The Late Show with David Letterman,” if memory serves correctly. When they passed through, they were right at the cusp of this popularity, and the original plan was to have them play at the local music shop Terrapin Station, but that got changed to my house, affectionately dubbed “Tater Tot Mansion” by my friends.
It was funny because this was pretty much the only band we ever encountered that had a PR guy, and this PR guy got in touch with the Murray Ledger to run a story about the show happening. I remember waking up and seeing the headline “Band to play in Murray,” with my address listed in the story. I received a call from my mother about it, seeming pretty concerned, but I don’t think anyone who may have read about the story in the paper ended up coming to the show. To my recollection, this is the only instance that the Ledger has promoted what was essentially a house party.
Our interaction with Parquet Courts ended up paying off in a pretty cool way. Not only did we get to watch this band I really enjoy play in my den, but they ultimately ended up inviting us to open for them in The Blue Room at Third Man Records in Nashville. If you are unaware of this particular venue, it is owned by Jack White of The White Stripes, so I thought it was a pretty big deal for a small band from Calloway County to be invited to play there.
I would say that crowd was easily the largest we ever played for, and it’ll be pretty hard to forget how it feels to be playing in front of so many people. But the best part was getting a behind-the-scenes look at that venue, to have this backstage artist pass and to be living a bit of that rockstar dream my friends and I had been chasing for so long. That was on June 5, 2014, and that remains arguably the coolest experience that came from me just making music with my friends … one of those “cool” things I did that I might spout at kids when I have many more gray hairs.
My friends and I traveled a lot for shows too. We have been all over the state, playing from Paducah to Whitesburg on the opposite end of the commonwealth. And we made our way to other states as well. But the shows themselves escape me most of the time; it was the people we met, the places we saw and the friendship we shared that really sticks with me from those experiences.
In 2018, Corbet, who sang in our band, died in a car accident. That shook the entire world of my friends and me and signaled the final chapter of an endeavor he and my friends had been working on for nearly a decade. We are fortunate to have recordings of our music, many memories we can share and many ways we can still feel like he is with us.
The last decade had a lot going on for me; relationships came and went, a degree was attained, I ended up in the field of journalism, I ultimately lost a dear friend. All things I would not have guessed would have happened at the onset of 2010. While I sit here and reflect on what the previous decade had to experience, I feel a bit better prepared for what may be coming in the next 10 years.
