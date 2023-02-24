“It is said that the forest has a certain limit if you look straight ahead, but the sides are boundless.”
—Riccardo Bozzi
The trail through the bayou was eerily quiet as I peered ahead in search of my next adventure. I stood perfectly still for several minutes listening for any sign of the creatures I was seeking but the woods before me seemed devoid of life. There didn’t appear to be much to this trail but I was only looking straight ahead. Ignoring the boundless forest to the side would soon be impossible.
The only sound that found my ears was the whistling of the wind pushing its way through the empty branches at the tops of the trees. I moved forward hoping to come across a beaver hard at work, coyotes slinking around, a wildcat on the prowl, or even a skunk. The lack of wildlife in a place so isolated made the cool, gray overcast day feel strangely odd.
Several trees had been toppled and randomly strewn across the path while others stood like silent sentries guarding their own mysterious kingdom. I clambered over one log and onto another before noticing that the light was fading. Darkness seemed to be overtaking this lonely corner of the world much faster than I expected.
I looked up through the spindly, bare treetops to see the thin black branches swaying against an ominous-looking backdrop of thick clouds. I leaned back against the rather large trunk of a cypress tree that had been snapped in two like a twig while I scanned the area around me. With the exception of the moss and grasses that carpeted the floor of the trail, I might as well have been hiking through some kind of nuclear wasteland.
Just a couple of miles behind me I had passed through open wetlands that were teeming with thousands of ducks, geese, herons, and other birds but not there. I could not see nor hear any sign of a single living thing in that forest. That marshy swampland with dark fingers of water reaching out into the thick forest seemed like the perfect place to seek out adventure when I started my trek that morning. Daylight was dwindling and I began to wonder if the creatures of those woods were conspiring against me.
A reflection caught my eye as I looked around for any sign of animals. I carefully walked over the spongy ground toward the edge of the water. In the middle of a stand of cypress trees rising out of the smooth surface of the bayou was a giant eye. Staring at me like the giant Cyclops in The Odyssey. I pondered the forces of nature that Cyclops represented in Homer’s epic work while I gazed in wonder at the cypress trees.
I was beginning to contemplate how many hundreds of years some of those cypress trees had stood watch over the area when a loud cackle caught my attention. I looked up to briefly see a belted kingfisher before he bolted back into the forest. Since he was the first sign of life I had encountered on that bizarre hike I decided to follow him.
Quickly, I jumped up on a fallen log and spotted the belted kingfisher in another tree. He was perched on a small branch. Perhaps he was searching the shallow water for food or maybe he was just taunting me. When I hopped down to continue my pursuit the day took an unusual turn.
My feet hit the ground with a loud thud and I immediately fell backward when something leaped several feet into the air right in front of me. I scrambled to my feet and searched for the creature that sent me reeling. After spending a few moments trying to find the varmint I started to wonder if my imagination had gotten the best of me.
Just as I was about to give up and begin my long journey back to the trailhead I heard something moving off to the side of the trail. For a split second, I considered whether or not I really wanted to see something that could jump that high that quickly. It has to have incredibly powerful legs I thought as I slowly turned to see a strange-looking beast with sharp claws and armored plating staring at me from behind a decaying log. The three-foot-long creature only stood about a foot high and the way it moved was almost comical.
I watched while the nine-banded armadillo rustled through the undergrowth of the forest floor. The species first moved into Kentucky more than forty years earlier but this was the first time that I came face-to-face with a nine-banded armadillo in the wild.
There are more than 20 species of armadillo but the nine-banded armadillo is the only one found in the United States. The official state small mammal of Texas has been expanding its range further north into Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and eventually into Kentucky over the past century. Some wildlife biologists believe that these armadillos will continue to extend their range until they advance as far north as Massachusetts.
Nine-banded armadillos prefer temperate climates and warm habitats. They live in everything from rainforests and grasslands to semi-deserts. Cold weather is extremely difficult for nine-banded armadillos because they have a very low metabolic rate and lack fat stores. A long harsh winter can decimate whole populations.
They combat this weakness with their amazing ability to dig. The nine-banded armadillo is prolific at digging burrows thanks to large claws and powerful legs. Although they are generally solitary creatures they will huddle together in large groups inside an underground burrow during particularly cold weather. Their system of burrows helps them avoid predators and even benefits other species. Rabbits, opossums, skunks, snakes, and others utilize the abandoned burrows of nine-banded armadillos.
Despite its heavy protective armor, the incredibly adaptive nine-banded armadillo is a very capable swimmer. The ability to swim well enough to traverse rivers is aided by swallowing air and inflating its intestines to give it the necessary buoyancy. Nine-banded armadillos can also sink to the bottom of a body of water and run across it. This is possible because they can hold their breath for up to six minutes. This adaptation is believed to have first been developed to allow armadillos to keep their snouts underground while foraging for food.
Nine-banded armadillos can technically be considered omnivores but generally consume insects. They search out their meals by digging into the soil and stuffing their snouts down into the loose soil or fallen leaves. Nine-banded armadillos love grubs and beetles but will eat just about any insect as well as other invertebrates like worms. Their sense of smell is so strong that they can detect any insect through at least eight inches of soil and then dig to lap up their prey with their long, sticky tongue. The tongue of the nine-banded armadillo is similar to its distant relatives the sloth and the anteater.
Nine-banded armadillos are a fantastic reminder of the way nature gives us so many things that are remarkably unique. Only the nine-banded armadillo gives birth to four identical offspring each mating season. The quadruplets form from a single egg and develop into exact copies of each other. This means that the entire quartet is the same sex.
I sat there and watched while the only mammal on Earth with armored plating went about its normal routine. The nine-banded armadillo is an amazing animal that most of us only see as a nuisance while it lies lifeless on the side of the road.
That is all I saw until I stopped being limited by what was straight ahead and looked into the boundless sides of the forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.