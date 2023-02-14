The bugs of winter

The bugs of winter: brown marmorated stinkbug (left) and Asian multicolored lady beetle, or ladybug (right). Stinkbug courtesy of Hectonichus and ladybug courtesy of Ryan Hodnett, both under CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Looking out the kitchen window, my vision was locked on a woodpecker scooting up and down one of the trees in the backyard.  Something suddenly moved in front of my view, but much closer.  As I focused, it scurried along the inside of the window, defying the laws of gravity like most insects do. Stinkbug. Not one, but two of them, both attracted to the light of the window, and trying to find a way out.  They didn’t make it, but by the time I had dispatched them the woodpecker was gone.

Stinkbugs were not always so common in my home. In fact, I don’t remember seeing one even a few years ago, which makes sense because they were first accidentally introduced into eastern Pennsylvania in in the mid-1990s and have been making their way west ever since. Now they are rampant, and over the past two years have become a common annoyance during the winter.  They get in through all those places that our homes lose heat. Then when it warms up they accumulate near windows and light fixtures, because to a stinkbug light means escape, even if in a human dwelling it sometimes just means light.

