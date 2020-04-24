Several weeks ago, Harvard University political philosopher Michael Sandel, author of “What Money Can’t Buy: The Moral Limits of Markets” (2012) offered this definition of “common good” in an interview with Thomas Friedman of the New York Times.
“The common good is about how we live together in community. It’s about the ethical ideals we strive for together, the benefits and burdens we share, the sacrifices we make for one another. It’s about the lessons we learn from one another about how to live a good and decent life.”
Sounds good, doesn’t it? Yet, here we are in the midst of a medical emergency, being told: “observe social distance” and “we are all in this together.” Isn’t there tension between these two recommendations? Are these competing ethical positions, Sandel asks?
No, he argues.
We need to appreciate both things to keep COVID-19 from spreading too quickly and overwhelming our health care system. But Sandel reminded Times readers that “we don’t do solidarity very well, except in moments of crisis such as wartime.”
Statements by the president proclaiming war against the coronavirus hasn’t been enough to keep many of us ruggedly individualistic Americans indoors without complaint. Many people, including my friend Winfield Rose at a Calloway County Library Board meeting several weeks ago, have said that governments are exaggerating the danger. Time will tell.
Meanwhile, I congratulate Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for asking us to protect each other by attending to, in Sandel’s words, “the benefits and burdens we share, the sacrifices we make for one another.”
And this is precisely why the phrase “common good” is so important today. These words come from an archaic term, “commonweal,” which means “the welfare of the public.” The term Commonwealth in the title of Massachusetts and Kentucky — is a version of the term commonweal.
It is interesting that these states, one Blue and the other Red, both honor in their names the common good. Ancient Romans called this civic virtue, and the founders believed this had to be renewed in each generation for democracy to survive.
We have not done that.
What then does the common good require of us?
First, the common good requires that if we are to live together in a physically and morally healthy community, we must put the welfare of others ahead of our own personal, individual freedom.
Some people consider personal freedom, or “rugged individualism,” the most important American value. Some of them even call anything that limits their right to do whatever they want socialism. I call such limits part of Jesus’ message of love, or (around my non-religious friends) common sense.
Second, the common good also requires that we put the lives of fellow humans ahead of our own ego, as Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie failed to do when he insisted that members of the House of Representatives return to Washington to vote on the recent federal aid package.
Third, the common good cannot be adequately addressed unless we put human lives, including those of Amazon warehouse employees, Uber drivers, and food delivery workers ahead of the stock market.
Lives are more important than how rich or powerful our country is, and these lives should be our first concern today. The stock market will revive, as stock markets do. Those killed by Covid-19 will not.
Think about that the next time someone suggests that we make a trade-off between medical and economic health. The bi-partisan relief bills passed by the federal government are helpful, but inadequate.
When Germans faced the recent recession of 2008-09, their companies, with the support of the government, continued to pay most workers who had lost their jobs. This allowed the German economy to emerge stronger in the next decade.
This action puts the common good ahead of the welfare of the few, but we could do more. In addition to sending checks and bailing out some businesses with forgivable loans, why not also extend health insurance for the duration of the pandemic, and give anyone who is sick or unable to work enough income to support their families for that same period?
Could this help bring common health to our Commonwealth?”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
