Before I begin today’s commentary, let me share an interesting challenge I had on the internet.
I often use Google to search news sources. Once the search engine results populate, I skip by unreliable sources and zero in on those I trust.
When I searched the term “Democratic Governors problems” for background on today’s column there were literally no current stories beyond those targeting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. So, I did what any surfer would. I tried another search engine, and this time, Yahoo pulled up a wave of sources.
Being curious, I asked Google how many users it had. The response came with lighting speed. “Google processes over 40,000 search queries every second.” Wow! That adds up to billions of queries each week. Which made me think there are millions of Googlers missing stories like this, especially if they don’t use other search engines and stay tuned to liberal sources.
Do Democratic elites get a pass when it comes to negative news? Google should have listed all the sources I found on Yahoo. Of course, Gov. Cuomo has fallen from grace and is apparently the sacrificial lamb over allegations of sexual harassment claims and effects of his COVID-19 decisions.
Aside from my search engine discovery, New York’s governor and several other Democratic governors share a common bond of their draconian guidelines that added not only added misery to their citizenry, but to our already challenged country. Take Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She may face criminal charges related to putting COVID patients inside nursing homes based on the work of one Michigan county prosecutor. (WXYZ-TV)
How about Gavin Newsom, California’s governor? His strict lockdowns, frenzied COVID spending, and overbearing mandates that he personally disregarded have him in jeopardy with voters. More than 2 million Californians have signed recall petitions with what appears more than enough signatures.
Here at home, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also makes it into the “Democratic Governors Club of Woe,” for his mishandling of unemployment. While his mandates have been frustrating, it’s the incompetence of handling jobless benefits for hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians by his administration that have been especially shameful. His mandates brought up possible impeachment proceedings from the legislature, but it’s a recent review from Republican Auditor Mike Harmon that brought to light hard evidence of gross mismanagement.
On top of that, another internal revelation. While it’s a fact that Gov. Beshear’s administration failed to open about 400,000 emails from Kentuckians begging for help with their unemployment, now we learn claims from friends of the administration were immediately approved. A report from Louisville TV station WDRB this week showed that Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman texted asking for help for friends and received it immediately.
“Hey, guys! I need someone to reach out to a couple people,” Coleman wrote in an April 6, 2020, text message to McNamara and to McNamara’s direct supervisor, Commissioner of Workforce Investment Marty Hammons.
One of the people who needs help “does my hair (so we OBVIOUSLY need to take care of her (emoticon)). Here are her messages and contact info,” Coleman wrote in the group text. Three more texts followed containing images and a contact card.” (WDRB)
I think Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Longergan reacted best: “This latest disturbing revelation shows yet again that at every turn, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration puts politics first and everyday Kentuckians last. The governor ordered Kentuckians out of work; his administration ignored hundreds of thousands of cries for help from Kentuckians in need and went to bat for their politically connected friends instead. Kentuckians deserve better than Gov. Andy Beshear’s disgraceful political games.”
Of course, we recognize this was a difficult time. But when you find out that Kentucky lawmakers offered assistance to the governor’s office by way of personnel answering calls and facilitating the needs of Kentuckians were summarily ignored, it becomes an entirely different argument.
According to the report, Kentucky has paid nearly $6 billion to laid off workers since the pandemic began, receiving almost 2 million job loss claims. But for the thousands to whom the executive branch of Kentucky’s government had the responsibility to serve, it is, quite frankly, indefensible.
Hopefully, Kentuckians will get what they deserve and find relief. Let’s hope so.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.