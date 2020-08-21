My first knowledge of the Trojan horse story likely came from the movie “La guerra di Troia (The Trojan Horse),” released in the U.S. in 1962. But lest you think I could remember such detail about the Italian-made film starring Steve Reeves and John Drew Barrymore, I looked it up on Google. While there is evidence of the siege of Troy, the story is “mostly an imaginative fable.” (Oxford University classicist Dr. Armand D’Angour)
The story, however, is quite genius in a macabre way. After a decade of warring with Troy, the Greeks make it appear they are retreating from their siege. Skilled carpenters build a huge wooden horse and leave it outside the city gates with what appears to be a gesture of surrender, a gift honoring the goddess of war, Athena. An unfortunate decision by Troy leaders to accept the gift and bring it inside the city seals the fate of Troy residents. Greek soldiers, hidden inside the horse, sneak out at nightfall, open the gates and sack the city with their fellow soldiers who now reappear from their charade.
In a current political analogy, as President Trump suggests, Joe Biden is a Trojan horse. It makes sense, doesn’t it? Quite clever, actually. Democratic Party leaders making the best of a challenging situation, given the former vice president’s mental condition, have at least one thing – at least he’s not “A Horse with No Name” (pardon the double negative and reference to America’s hit song).
Yes, the Trojan horse is alive and generally quarantined while liberal and progressive Democrats seize the opportunity to climb into the party’s under-belly and wait for a surprise victory in November. If elected, the party would appear from the shadows, open the gates and wage war against conservatives like never before.
Democrat leaders have already poured gasoline on the fire of the resistance, ignoring protesters’ inexcusable behavior. Mainstream media is culpable too, ignoring the obvious rage festering throughout the nation.
Imagine for a moment the game plan of the left if they win; ever postulating a way to gain long term institutional and political control of America. As most people believe, a presidency would very likely ensure the VP – in this case, Kamala Harris – a move to the Oval Office and Speaker Nancy Pelosi would become VP.
If that sounds more like a conspiracy novel where the story’s final segment leaves you gasping for air, then you are not alone. Quite an odyssey, wouldn’t you say?
Are Americans like Troy’s leaders? Ignoring forewarnings and allowing the Trojan inside the gates?
On the flipside, thanks to ancient writers and our modern-day movie makers, this mythical fantasy provides a great analogy as a metaphor. President Trump earlier this week commented that Joe Biden is that “Trojan horse for socialism,” and “has no clue, but the people around him are tough, and they’re smart.”
The president is right. “No one will be safe in a Biden-run America, Biden and Harris are pro-crime and anti-cop.” The evidence seems overwhelming and I am convinced most voters, including most Democrats, are becoming aware that mayhem throughout the country is radically induced and liberally tolerated.
Take the latest red herring from Democrats; the United States Postal Service and how to handle “mail-in” ballots. Democrats want voters to mail in a ballot rather than going to the polls and do so with little verification.
Republicans, however, want to ensure a voter actually casts their vote only once. Absentee ballots – used in Kentucky’s primary election and overseen by an able Republican Secretary of State – is a better option. However, the most secure method is in-person voting at the ballot box, where one can be truly identified.
There is much at stake in this election. But the most significant thing is not to underestimate the extinct to which the liberal side of the Democratic party will go to win.
Biden is the horse… the progressives are waiting inside his feckless image to emerge.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
