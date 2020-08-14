I am positive you are seeing the most liberal, left-wing and progressive political party in America’s history forming in front of you.
Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen says, “Joe Biden’s announcement of California Sen. Kamala Harris once again puts the extremist positions of the Democrat Party on full display. From killing jobs with a massive tax increase and the Green New Deal to defunding the police and open borders, the Democrats’ Biden-Harris ticket is too extreme for Kentucky.”
A presidential and vice-presidential ticket who will conjure the spirits of Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama and hold hands with the radicals who are destroying our inner cities. Who will be the faithful Democrats that will stand for such a thing?
Driving through our community this past week, I noticed a new sign. Bold letters, Democrats for … Trump. And traveling around the country, with my mask on, I see an overwhelming support for the president. The polls don’t tell the real story.
A nation in peril over the pandemic, the orchestration of mayhem in major cities and defunding police departments are cast in the shadow of today’s liberal rhetoric. It’s no secret. It’s captured in headlines of liberal-leaning news organizations. Of this, I am positive: we are facing increased efforts to reshape America as a socialist country.
Beware; former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrats’ last resort candidate, along with his newly announced vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be exactly what socialists and anarchists need to carry out an agenda of destabilizing the country. The result of their election will also reignite appeasement among foreign nations.
In effect, by voting for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris would actually be the acting President, since the 78-year-old is undoubtedly facing issues restricting his logic center. There’s really no question that a successful campaign would result in Sen. Harris making and articulating the decisions and Biden nodding for the cameras. Her known far-left policies like eliminating private health insurance and pushing the same failed Green New Deal would likely be part of their agenda.
So, what of the former district attorney? As a DA, Kamala actually endangered San Franciscans with her “indifference to systemic (violations)” in a crime lab scandal that led to the dismissal of about 1,000 cases. Really!
Get out your harmonica. Harris sings a familiar tune chanted by protesters, recently comparing ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) to the Ku Klux Klan, a ludicrous thought to most Americans. Her record shows her desire to decriminalize illegal border crossing and to provide illegals taxpayer health care.
Always curious to me in politics, the newfound love fest of the Biden-Harris ticket. Sen. Harris has attacked Joe Biden for contributing to “mass incarceration” and suggested he was racist and working with segregationists. I am sure she didn’t really mean it … or did she?
But there’s more. Kamala’s team wagged their fingers at Biden when she was mentioned to be a vice presidential pick, calling the talk sexist, infuriating and demeaning. All in the day and life politics. But, I am sure now she’s grateful for the opportunity.
Now we know. The long, drawn-out promise of a woman vice president is set. Now we wait to see how long it takes for a debate schedule to come out with Joe. Honestly, I can’t wait to hear the former Obama vice president stand on the stage with President Trump. This will be better than WWE pay-per-view worth a hefty ticket price.
I think the difference is clear. A former vice president, with obvious cognitive delay, a past of questionable foreign activities and bending further to the left and a current senator and former prosecutor who underscores the new Democratic Party and its record of riots and chaos.
What am I missing?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.