Mid-term elections are upon us, and I urge all my Murray and West Kentucky readers: Don’t vote for Joe Biden.
This should be easy, since President Biden is not on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election, and neither is Gov. Beshear, who a few of my friends have called a tyrant, even though he saved many lives during the past two years during our COVID emergency, along with other lives due to his quick response to a tornado in the west and floods in the east.
Claim your right as an American to vote, however, because there are important issues on the ballot.
The most important issue, not just here in Kentucky, but nationally, is the future of our democratic republic. We are fortunate in Kentucky to have an accessible voting system, for which we thank our legislature and secretary of state. Other states are not so fortunate, having more restrictions on voting motivated by false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Some states other “red” states have discouraged voting by reducing polling places or limiting time for mail-in ballots, or early voting.
I know that many of you, regardless of party registration, deplore the name-calling and democracy-threatening political polarization in America. Fortunately, in Murray, we are blessed with a newspaper, our Ledger & Times, that softens that sense of division by encouraging diverse and usually pleasant political conversations on its editorial pages — both in columns and in letters to the editor.
We have all heard of the many close political races this year. Many people, especially women, are energized and shocked by the recent Supreme Court decision to allow states to decide when and if an abortion will be permitted. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wants Congress to pass a federal law forbidding ending a pregnancy except in the case of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Republican Senator Graham also wants to limit the time in this procedure could be used to fifteen weeks after conception, a restriction the Supreme Court did not endorse.
Of course, denying women this important reproductive choice is only part of the attack on democracy today. The clearest threat to our democracy came on Jan. 6 of last year, when a mob, some of whose members President Trump knew were armed, were sent to the Capitol to disrupt or end the usually routine acceptance of the electoral votes which this time declared Joe Biden the victor in the election of 2020.
It has become acceptable in some political circles to claim that election results are not legitimate unless your side wins — and to say this out loud and without fear of being forced to apologize or withdraw from your political contest. That should drive to the voting booths those of us who value democracy or just fairness and common sense.
Now, if these issues don’t make you want to zip over to one of our local polling places, perhaps the Republican promise to repeal recent legislation lowering drug prices for those of us on Medicare will motivate you to vote. Or maybe you want to see a planet that will still be habitable for your children and grandchildren?
And then there is the looming shadow of Donald J. Trump that may worry you. He does want to be president again, if only to save him from some current legal problems.
I know and have heard of many Republicans and others who voted for Trump, but who have said they would not do so again. Like Biden and Beshear, Trump is not on the ballot next week. But defeating all or most of the Republican candidates who deny that Trump lost the 2020 election just might be a way to make his nomination for a second term less likely. Maybe that is an incentive for you to vote?
And finally, I encourage all voters age 50 and younger to prove the pundits wrong by voting in large numbers this election, whatever your political views. You will have to live with the results.
So, let’s give ol’ Joe Biden a break. This election is about too many other issues.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
