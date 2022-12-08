As I searched the woods for any movement or sound that might give away the presence of a deer, two vertical streaks zipped up the bottom I was watching and ran past my stand. It took a moment to focus my brain on what had happened, because it looked like the two animals never touched the ground, as they were moving so fast their legs seems perpetually stretched out fore and aft, the two aligned perfectly in their chase.
Once the fog lifted, however, I knew right away what I had seen. Bobcat! The cat was chasing a cottontail rabbit, a predator-prey duel that occurs regularly throughout North America.
The fun was not over yet, however, as a minute later I noticed something else moving, this time at a much slower pace. The bobcat’s kitten was working his way toward his mom, and saw me move in my stand. He stopped, sat, and waited, and I froze. Once he thought everything was fine, the kitten continued his journey. Watching him hesitantly walk on top of a log on his trek to find his mother was a highlight of the morning and for that matter, the entire hunting season.
Hunters see a lot from our tree stands, and for me bobcats are at the top of the list. I’ve seen several, and twice seen females chasing rabbits with kittens in tow — the previous time with twins. Given how secretive cats are — and bobcats are no different — it is a gift to see them in their natural environment, and watch predation at work.
Although mountain lions occasionally move through the eastern U.S., bobcats are currently the top feline predator in most of the east, but unlike their canid counterparts, the coyote, they seem almost nonexistent. Like most cats, bobcats are solitary and secretive, and don’t hang out in packs howling at night like coyotes do. Many people have never seen one, and others don’t realize that they even exist, even as the cats slip through woodlots in their own backyards. That is how bobcats have been so successful: they are ghosts of the forest.
Think about your own house cat, if you have one. I have two, and one of them got out one day and, as far as we can tell, lived under the porch for weeks without us knowing it. I finally put a trail camera on some cat food, and there he was. A little calling to him on the front steps by my wife and he was back in the house. But we never would have known he was right there if not for the trail camera. Even within the house, he is tough to find if he wants to be. Now imagine that in a wild animal, and it is amazing we ever see bobcats at all.
Bobcats don’t just live in forests or neighborhoods. You can find them throughout North America — in the Great Plains, in southeastern swamps, even in the deserts of the Southwest. Their name comes from their stubby “bobbed” tail. Bobcats reach four feet in length from head to tail, and can weigh 40 pounds in males and 34 pounds in females. Like many other mammals, bobcats are territorial and use both claw and scent marks to announce their presence to each other.
Bobcats generally begin breeding during their second year of life. Females usually produce two to four kittens in April and May, and sometimes a second litter is born as late as September, which is where the kittens I have seen during deer season came from. The kittens are weaned within two months and are hunting by themselves a few months later. Bobcats typically live seven years and rarely survive beyond a decade.
Like all cats, bobcats are efficient predators. Their large, retractable claws allow them to grab prey which they can then kill quickly with their fangs and strong jaws. Bobcats prefer rabbits as prey, but also eat insects, birds, small rodents, raccoons and the occasional deer. Clearly, they are not your normal house cat. Some people worry about bobcats hurting turkey populations. They certainly do hunt turkeys, but the abundant turkeys I see and hear from my stand suggest that both bobcats and coyotes aren’t hurting the population much. In fact, bobcats might help turkey populations by keeping nest predators like raccoons and opossums in check. Because raccoons and opossums eat the eggs of nesting hens, bobcats might increase the nesting success of turkeys.
You many never see a bobcat in the woods, but you can still see sign of them by looking for their distinctive tracks in muddy areas. Bobcat tracks are about two inches in diameter and more rounded than coyotes, which like many dogs have elongate, egg-shaped tracks. Additionally, bobcat tracks won’t show claws, since they are retractable, while the claws in coyote and dog tracks are obvious.
We are lucky, however, that everyone in our region can have a chance to see a bobcat at LBL’s Nature Station. Barkley is a 5-year-old male that was hit by a car and rehabilitated, and now is an educational ambassador. Although he cannot be released back into the wild, every day he helps teach more and more people about our wild native cats.
