Bobcat sighting

Bobcats are secretive predators, so it is a rare treat for wildlife lovers to see them on the hunt in the woods.

 Photo by Michael L. Baird, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

As I searched the woods for any movement or sound that might give away the presence of a deer, two vertical streaks zipped up the bottom I was watching and ran past my stand. It took a moment to focus my brain on what had happened, because it looked like the two animals never touched the ground, as they were moving so fast their legs seems perpetually stretched out fore and aft, the two aligned perfectly in their chase.

Once the fog lifted, however, I knew right away what I had seen. Bobcat! The cat was chasing a cottontail rabbit, a predator-prey duel that occurs regularly throughout North America.