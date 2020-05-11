Do you ever go back to the old neighborhood where you grew up? Is it recognizable? Is the house you lived in still standing? Have all of the neighborhood families moved away?
There are times, especially if I’m by myself, I’ll get nostalgic when I go back to the town I grew up in, in the early ‘50s and ‘60s, and conjure up memories of days gone-by in Elizabethtown.
It was before I-65 was built, and the bulk of traffic going north and south came smack through the middle of town via 31-W, referred to as “Dixie Dieway.” If navigating around the town square wasn’t bad enough, railroad tracks impeded that same traffic several times a day as trains sped past our town without stopping. With tempting names like the South Wind, Humming Bird and Pan-American, I knew they were going somewhere in a hurry. I just didn’t know where. But, still, those sleek engines made a kid want to be on those trains.
During the summer months, I was pretty much on my own, as both my mom and dad worked. It was a different time for sure. They knew what I’d be doing, and they trusted me. Riding my bike to a neighborhood baseball game at the end of Montgomery Avenue or another one in Dr. Bale’s oversized back yard were our two favorite places. When is the last time you’ve seen a group of kids playing baseball on a vacant lot, using rocks for the bases and a paper bag for home plate? On days that it rained, trading baseball cards were something we all did. Missing was parking myself in front of the T.V. Television was what we did at night ... usually in the dark. With only NBC and CBS to choose from (ABC was in its infancy) daytime soaps were not something young boys were drawn to. I recall only two things I was forbidden to do. “Stay off the back of any motor scooters and you can go to the pool, but stay out of the water,” my mother said.
“And, no swimming.”
In the ‘50s, there had been a nationwide polio scare that many thought originated from swimming pools. My parents were taking no chances. Occasionally the motor scooter thing was too much of a temptation. Thank goodness no wrecks.
My world was my neighborhood. Summer little league baseball was a big deal. My coach said no swimming on game day. Heck, I couldn’t swim anyway. Some of us went to a movie at the State Theater. We’d wear our uniforms and then go straight to the ball park, usually walking.
Nothing stays the same.
My old street, Sunset Drive, does indeed look like the sun has set on it. Gone is the house next door, torn down and replaced by a cut-through street leading to a shopping center, once a cow pasture behind my house.
Growing up when I did, front porches were where much of the socializing took place. Talking to neighbors as they walked past on a sidewalk that ran the length of our street was a daily ritual especially in late afternoon or early evening. Our back yard was mainly used for hanging clothes on a clothesline that would often interfere with some of my pitch-and-catch games. I never remember a grill in my back yard. It was just something my dad didn’t do.
I am of the generation whose parents were emerging from the depression. While we had a clothes washer, a dryer was no where to be found. And air conditioning was out of the question. Raised screened windows and a couple of fans worked just fine.
Many houses had a “milk box” on their front porch where bottled milk was delivered early in the morning. Kids my age delivered newspapers daily and then once a week returned to collect. My 5-year-old brother was so impressed with someone knocking on our door, and my mother giving them money. He actually did it one day and came back with a pocket full of money. “I just said I’m collecting for the paper,” he told my mother. It took her awhile to return it all. Mail was delivered to our front porch, and believe it or not in some towns twice a day. How could the postal service make money doing that?
Door-to-door salespeople were frequent visitors and welcomed into our home with their vacuum cleaners, bibles, encyclopedias, Avon, and even insurance.
In my town, everyone could hear the fire alarm sounding. One sounded at 12 noon and others when help was needed. The radio would immediately break in with the address of the fire. And even though the announcer cautioned listeners not to follow the fire trucks, it ended up looking like a parade to what sometime turned out to be a few leaves smoldering.
It was that same radio station, WIEL, that I listened to many UK basketball games on as a youngster. In fact, today, I enjoy a radio broadcast as much as watching a game on TV. The picture a sportscaster paints can put me at the game. It’s funny how the theater of the mind works.
There is no way, however, that our kids, much less grandchildren, can come close to realizing how far the telephone has progressed. It hasn’t always been the end-all to everything it is today.
At my house we had one rotary dial phone located in the hall in a carved out nook that probably every house in America had back then. In the beginning we shared our phone line with two or three nearby families. For a teenager it was so inconvenient to have long conversations with a girlfriend. It was common for one nosey neighbor to pick up the phone and try to listen in. The distinctive “click” when their receiver was picked up was easy to hear. When my parents finally got a private line I remember thinking it didn’t get any better than this.
I think I grew up in the best of times, a time when our world was getting better, not worse. I watched as my grandfather plowed his garden with a single mule. I watched TV in the ‘60s when only commercials were in color. I remember when radio and TV ads screamed a cigarette ad, “Throat hot? Smoke Kools!”
Much has changed, and I’ve tried to keep up. I’m not complaining, mind you. I’m just waiting to see what happens tomorrow.”
Gary P. West can be reached at westgarypdeb@gmail.com.
