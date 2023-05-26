Author’s note: This piece was sent by a friend in North Carolina. It came with a request to “copy and share.” So I shall.
So, is this what our country is coming to!
Woman: “Can I have birth control?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: “I couldn’t get birth control so I got pregnant. Can I have an abortion?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: “You prevented me from having an abortion so I’m carrying the fetus, but my employer won’t provide reasonable accommodations and is threatening to fire me. Would you please pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: “I had the baby, but I’m out of work. Can I have WIC and food stamps until I get back on my feet?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: “I found a job, but it doesn’t offer me insurance. Can I have government-guaranteed insurance?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: My company doesn’t have daycare. Will you fund daycare for working families?”
Republican Party: “No”
Woman: “My kid got sick and I got fired because I missed time at work caring for him. Can I get unemployment?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: “I am having a hard time getting my kid from school on time. Can you fund after-school programs?”
Republican Party: “No.”
Woman: “I’m prepared to support my family. Can you make sure that a full-time job’s minimum wage is enough to do that?”
Republican Party: “No, but what’s the matter with you and your family, that working two jobs can’t lift you out of poverty? And what kind of mother are you, letting someone else watch your child while you work? If your child doesn’t do well in school or gets in trouble, it’s entirely your fault. You shouldn’t have a child if you weren’t prepared to take care of her.”
I recognize that some of the above statements are not entirely correct. Most Republicans do not oppose birth control, although conservative Catholics and some evangelicals do. I also know that some poor mothers do qualify for WIC and food stamps, although there have been efforts to weaken these programs.
However, this dialogue does focus on many things that women need which are opposed by the Republican Party. Judging from what I have seen, heard, and read in the papers, the Republicans generally want any services for poor women to be provided by charitable organizations or the private sector rather than government.
More devious and disturbing, instead of providing practical and much needed help to women who need it, Republicans offer them “culture war” distractions. Mothers are told to be afraid, of “dirty” books in school libraries and of teachers who want to actually tell children that slavery was evil and a really bad idea, and that oppression of black Americans continues long after the end of the Civil War.
The GOP wants mothers to be afraid of any person who is not a confirmed heterosexual, of vaccines, dangerous public schools, and gay pride parades and people in drag. Fear has replaced hope as the chief plank in the GOP political platform.
And since human energy is limited, many Republicans know that it is easier to get people riled up about the dangers of being “woke” than it is to address less inflammatory and longer-standing issues like systemic poverty, racism, and the real need that parents have for help with child care.
I thank my friend for sharing this dialogue with me, and lament that, yes indeed, this is what our country has come to!
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
