What do you think of when you hear the word “police”? A badge? Traffic tickets? A neighborhood patrol? There is much more to “policing” in our democratic republic.
Mitch McConnell is “clutching his pearls while having a fainting spell” over the phrase “defund the police,” and his faked outrage over protesters pushing public officials to reevaluate the nation’s police budgets.
He would have us believe he loves law enforcement and “police,” but he has eagerly pushed to defund the “police” charged with protecting us from the world’s most dangerous and powerful corporate criminals. Because of Mitch’s hold on federal funds, states have had to systematically cut budgets for all kinds of public services, including police, fire protection and education, while he constantly blames Democrats.
By ignoring over 400 bills on his desk in the last four years, Mitch McConnell has defunded the following oversight “policing” agencies:
• The U.S. Chemical Safety Board, which “polices” major industrial accidents.
• The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which “polices” corporations’ compliance with civil rights laws.
• The Consumer Products Safety Commission, which “polices” industries to make sure their products don’t harm or kill people. The agency now acknowledges that its “funding level has been insufficient to keep pace with the evolving consumer product marketplace.”
• The Internal Revenue Service, which is responsible for making sure the wealthy and large corporations pay their taxes. By defunding the IRS, the agency “conducted 675,000 fewer audits in 2017 than it did in 2010, a drop of 42 percent,” according to ProPublica. With 30,000 fewer “tax police” on the beat, a recent Treasury Department report found that 800,000 high-income households have not paid more than $45 billion in owed taxes.
• The Department of Labor, which “polices” employers to make sure they aren’t stealing wages, breaking workplace safety rules, ignoring overtime laws, and/or violating workers’ union rights. There are now fewer ”police” scrutinizing employers than ever before, and workplace inspections have plummeted – as workplace injuries, deaths, and disasters have increased.
• The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which “polices” the accounting industry.
• The Securities and Exchange Commission’s reserve fund, which was established after the 2008 financial crisis to bolster the agency’s work of “policing” Wall Street. The agency reports that the number of “policing” staff “supporting our investigation and litigation efforts remained almost 9 percent lower” today than it was at the start of Trump’s term – and now white-collar prosecutions have hit a historic low thanks to Attorney General William Barr, who is acting like Trump’s personal lawyer by squashing all investigations that may touch the Trump administration.
• The agencies that “police” corporate mergers. This effort to “defund the antitrust police” has come as mergers have accelerated.
• The independent “policing” agency that has oversight of possible agribusiness monopolies.
• The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which “polices” the financial industry and works to protect consumers from fraud.
• The offices that “police” federal agencies and root out waste, fraud and abuse.
• The Environmental Protection Agency, which is responsible for “policing” polluters. Trump’s first budget proposed to reduce EPA “spending on civil and criminal enforcement by almost 60 percent,” and laying off 200 environmental “police.” The EPA has “fewer than half of the criminal special agents on the job” than during the George W. Bush administration.
Trump’s most recent budget cuts “will hamper the EPA’s efforts to link contamination at hazardous waste sites to companies and others that may be responsible for the pollution,” putting millions of Americans at risk of ingesting carcinogens according to David Sirota columnist for the Guardian.
By doing nothing to provide rigorous, fully-funded oversight, Mitch McConnell demonstrates loud and clear he does not care about us, only his donors. McConnell’s efforts to “defund the police” have created corporate lawlessness and workplace disorder.
We are supposed to be horrified by proposals to reduce funding for the militarized “police” forces, some of whom are killing young black citizens and attacking peaceful protesters while protecting violent right-wing groups like the Proud Boys – but we’re supposed to obediently accept the “defunding the police” responsible for protecting the population from the corporations and powerful.
Mitch McConnell has been given monikers like “Moscow Mitch,” “Grim Reaper” and “Cocaine Mitch”.
The new moniker should be “Defunder of Police”!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
