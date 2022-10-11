In life, I often find that the problems you spend precious hours worrying about never materialize, and the potential hazards that actually get in your way never cross your mind before they happen.

That’s essentially what happened to my family last week when my wife, Sanci, and I took our two daughters and Sanci’s mother – known to the kids as “Nonnie” – to Walt Disney World for the first time during fall break. We had been saying for years that we wanted to take them, but after Sanci was in a car accident about a year ago, it really caused us to reevaluate our priorities. She was run off the road by a tractor, and while her car was totaled after landing upside down, she somehow escaped serious injury. Several people who were at the scene and saw the damage told her they couldn’t believe she came out alive. With that in mind, she told me she thought we should plan the trip as soon as possible because, after all, no one truly knows how many days they have left on this earth.

