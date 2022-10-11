In life, I often find that the problems you spend precious hours worrying about never materialize, and the potential hazards that actually get in your way never cross your mind before they happen.
That’s essentially what happened to my family last week when my wife, Sanci, and I took our two daughters and Sanci’s mother – known to the kids as “Nonnie” – to Walt Disney World for the first time during fall break. We had been saying for years that we wanted to take them, but after Sanci was in a car accident about a year ago, it really caused us to reevaluate our priorities. She was run off the road by a tractor, and while her car was totaled after landing upside down, she somehow escaped serious injury. Several people who were at the scene and saw the damage told her they couldn’t believe she came out alive. With that in mind, she told me she thought we should plan the trip as soon as possible because, after all, no one truly knows how many days they have left on this earth.
As the trip drew closer, we worried Hurricane Ian might force us to cancel our plans, or at the very least, it would lead to gas or grocery shortages. None of that came to pass, and Sanci’s meticulous planning for all five park days (two days at the Magic Kingdom and one day for each of the other three parks) turned out to be practically flawless.
But as much as one might plan for every possibility, something for which no one can prepare are the fickle moods of a 4-year-old. Eliza, who is now 9 and in fourth grade, was the perfect traveling companion and was a joy to watch as she had her first experiences with roller coasters and other rides. Her little sister, Louisa, on the other hand, was – to put it politely – a bit of a headache to deal with. We’ve always thought of her as an adventurous, fearless child, but, boy, were we wrong. Even with very kid-friendly attractions, if there was darkness or loud noises – which describes almost everything indoors at any kind of amusement park – she freaked out.
With a kid that age, it doesn’t matter what is scaring them; judging by their frantic screams and cries, you might as well be planning to throw them to a pack of ravenous wolves. It’s certainly no small expense to spend a week at Disney World, and it was heartbreaking to watch how much Louisa hated parts of the trip and to look at Sanci’s face as our visions of a joyous vacation crumbled before our eyes.
I had planned even before we left to write a column about our trip when we got back, but then I realized there was not much I could say that Sanci hadn’t already said better in her daily Facebook posts. While many people go to great lengths to make their family vacations sound and look perfect on social media, I admired her brutal honesty. Many of her co-workers and friends commented to say how sorry they were or how they could relate to our troubles. A college friend of mine said her posts deserved to go viral and would make an excellent BuzzFeed article.
So without further ado, here are Sanci’s observations from the week.
Disney Vacay Day 1:
Animal Kingdom
Eliza nearly cried on Expedition Everest. Louisa had to be taken out of “A Bug’s Life” and told me I was rude for taking her in there. To make up for it, we thought we’d take them on a fun dinosaur ride, which ended up being TERRIFYING. Poor kid was frozen in fear. Hawkins and I are slaying this parenting game.
Disney Vacay Day 2:
Magic Kingdom Part 1
We stuck to Frontierland, Adventureland and Liberty Square today. Louisa was definitely in a mood. She cried on Aladdin’s Magic Carpets because the camel spit water on people. Then she begged to go on Splash Mountain but refused and cried when we got in the line. Thankfully, Nonnie came to the rescue so Eliza could still go with both parents. Eliza and I were in the front seat and got soaked. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was a big win for everyone. The fireworks made the long day and attitudes worth it.
Disney Vacay Day 3:
Magic Kingdom Part 2
I was most looking forward to this particular day because it was supposed to be filled with all things Louisa would love. In true Louisa fashion, she refused it all except meeting the princesses. Eliza, on the other hand, was a true joy to watch experience the thrilling rides. And those are the only nice things I have to say about today.
Disney Vacay Day 4:
EPCOT
This is where it’s at. All of it. Everything. Forget Magic Kingdom. Just take me to EPCOT, where they know the parents are tired and need a drink – all the drinks. Plus, it’s small enough to manage, not nearly as crowded and fewer random loud noises. (What’s with the random cannons firing at Magic Kingdom anyway? And without any warnings?)
Louisa rode that boring as heck Living with the Land boat ride a bazillion times. I’m all for sustainable living, but one ride was enough for me. She HATED Journey Into Imagination with Figment, but loved meeting Anna and Elsa. Eliza did not. She’s much too cool for that “kid stuff.” So instead of crying on the teacups, I drank strawberry rosé mimosas and ate crème brûlée. #foundmymagic
Disney Vacay Day 5:
Hollywood Studios
For as big of a movie buff as Hawkins is, none of us really enjoyed this day. Too many people and the only two decent rides had forever long waits. Eliza was disappointed in the ride selection since we couldn’t get into what she actually wanted.
I thought Louisa would love the “Beauty and the Beast” Sing Along. Nope. Too loud and scary. So we tried the “Frozen” Sing Along. Nope. She was terrified of the — wait for it — fake snow. So as Elsa is belting out “Let it Go,” Louisa and I took her advice and let all the emotions of the weeks flow into a big blubbering mess right in the middle of the packed theater from which we couldn’t escape. And that was just the first hour of the day.
As Sanci wrote her final post on the way home, she said that in all fairness, the trip was “only about 65% disaster and 35% amazing,” and we will try again when Louisa is older. We loved watching Eliza’s reactions on rides and Louisa lighting up at meeting princesses and characters. We also loved the Magic Kingdom fireworks, seeing the EPCOT ball lit up at night and celebrating my 40th birthday at the “Lady and the Tramp” restaurant.
“No amount of planning can prepare you for your family’s first Disney trip unless you stick your entire family in a crowed room, blast music at top volume, periodically shoot fireworks at the ceiling, and pummel bubbles constantly in everyone’s faces,” Sanci wrote. “If your family can withstand that for about three hours, you MIGHT be ready. … A perfectly planned day doesn’t mean the crowds won’t be huge and the kids won’t melt down. I spent a lot of time researching how to ‘do’ Disney and talking to people who go often, but I should have taken it all with a grain of salt.” But “as poorly as things went, each night Louisa told me she had the best day. Finally, the silver lining.”
To close, while I was disappointed to miss the new “Star Wars” rides at Hollywood Studios, I will reiterate that we had many positive experiences on our trip that we’ll never forget, including the “Avatar Flight of Passage” simulated flying ride at Animal Kingdom and the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” roller coaster at EPCOT, which Sanci said was the best roller coaster she had ever been on. After following delicious French food from EPCOT’s year-long Food and Wine Festival with the fun “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” ride, we managed to ride “Guardians” for the second time to close out our day. Being such a big movie buff, I was delighted that the “Avatar” ride made Eliza want to watch the movie’s 3-D re-release in Paducah when we got back, so now we’re ready to go see the sequel when it finally comes out this Christmas.
As I’m sure is true with most people, I always feel slightly depressed on the first day back at work after a big vacation. Somehow, it always feels strange to be back in your normal routine after you’ve managed to stop thinking about your job for several days in a row. To add to my frustration, my Monday didn’t get off to the greatest start when – after dropping Eliza off at Murray Middle School – I stopped by Sonic for breakfast and my vehicle’s battery died as I was getting ready to head to the office. At first, I thought it was terrible luck for that to happen on my way to work, but then I realized it was actually the opposite since I was right next door to AutoZone.
A woman who was working there was kind enough to follow me back to my parking space and test my battery, and although she could have simply taken my money when ringing me up for a new battery, she was thoughtful enough to suggest my current battery’s warranty might still be in effect. I happened to mention that I bought it in November 2019, and as it turned out, I had about a month left on the warranty and was able to replace it for free. I felt bad, though, because I had purchased it from a competitor and had to return there to redeem the warranty despite the excellent service I had already received. However, I did want to take this opportunity to thank her for making my Monday considerably better than it might have been after a long, exhausting week.
