In his column in the March 4, 2020, edition of this newspaper, Dr. Ken Wolf asked the question “Can we prevent civil war?” The recent intemperance of Sen. Schumer on the steps of the Supreme Court certainly does not help, but the question is a good one and deserves a thoughtful response. The problem is very serious. In a sense, such a war has already begun.
As Lincoln said at Gettysburg, “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” One could say these words are just as true today as they were in 1863.
I have lived a long time and can remember every president in office back to Truman. I can remember every presidential campaign since 1952. I taught political science for 50 years and have read two newspapers per day for longer than that. As Daniel Webster said in 1850, “Today I speak for the preservation of the Union. Hear me for my cause.”
Let’s be honest and admit that today’s divide is driven by pure, blind hatred. Never in my life have I seen, in our country, anything like it. To disagree is one thing; to hate is quite another. We need to look at history and ask ourselves if this road, with all its pain, suffering and destruction, is the road we really want to take. I think not.
Let’s have no more impeachments. None of our three presidential impeachments made sense; all were exercises of partisan rancor. President Trump’s future will be decided by the electorate this November. His hate-inspired impeachment threw gasoline on the fire and made our partisan divide unnecessarily worse.
If the following worst-case scenario becomes true, the probability of civil war and dissolution of the union will be great. It begins with a Democrat victory in the presidential and congressional elections this November.
First, presumptive nominee Joe Biden selects a radical leftist as his vice-presidential running mate and, after some months in office, it becomes clear that Biden’s mental condition is steadily and rapidly deteriorating. He thereupon resigns or is removed via the 25th Amendment and the vice president succeeds him.
Second, the United States recognizes the International Criminal Court which has charged ex-President Trump with war crimes, then arrests Mr. Trump and prominent members of his administration and turns them over to the ICC, which then tries, convicts and sentences them.
Third, Congress adopts the Green New Deal, throwing millions out of work while promised renewable-energy jobs do not materialize, thereby bringing the economy to the point of collapse.
Fourth, the administration proposes a one-child only policy for all couples and mandatory termination of all pregnancies beyond the first. Refusal by physicians to perform abortions on grounds of conscience would not be allowed and their licenses and board certifications would be revoked, thereby rendering them unable to work. All hospitals, including those owned or operated by faith-based organizations, would be required to perform abortions upon pain of losing all licenses, certifications, and government funding such as Medicare, Medicaid and grants.
Fifth, the Democrats open our borders and abolish ICE. Our law enforcement officers are increasingly harassed, persecuted and killed. Crime becomes even more rampant and our cities descend into complete chaos.
Sixth, eager to control the Supreme Court, Democrats impeach and remove Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and enlarge its membership to 13 or 15, thereby giving the president the opportunity to nominate several new, liberal Justices.
Seventh, this new Supreme Court rules that the First Amendment does not protect “hate speech” of any kind and gives Congress the power to prohibit it. What constitutes “hate speech” is subject to continuous litigation and gradually virtually all public speech fades away due to malicious prosecution.
This new Supreme Court also rules that the Second Amendment only allows states to organize and maintain militias and that “the right to keep and bear arms” applies only to members of such militias, not to ordinary citizens. Congress then criminalizes the possession of firearms and orders them confiscated.
These events, Dr. Wolf, will be seen as a blatant case of tyranny of the majority that the minority will not tolerate and will result in the end of our country as we know it. The point is clear: the “progressive” left must not go too far. It won’t be worth it. To be continued.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.