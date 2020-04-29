In my earlier column, I answered Dr. Ken Wolf’s question, “Can we prevent civil war?” with a worst-case scenario of hypothetical events, which I believe will make the answer to that question a certain “No.” In other words, let’s not do those things and perhaps we can avoid that awful path. In this column, I will explore how we got to our present state.
We should remember that there have been at most two periods in our history when partisanship was low. The first was the “Era of Good Feeling” during the Madison and Monroe Administrations 1809-1825 and the second was World War II 1941-1945. There was a sizable “loyalist” or Tory contingent in our population during the 1770s opposed to independence and there was a sizable “anti-federalist” segment opposed to the ratification of the Constitution 1787-1789.
Partisanship has been the rule and nonpartisanship the exception for most of our history. Partisanship reached a boiling point with the election of Lincoln in 1860 and we know what followed. The Civil War was caused by the inherent immorality of slavery and the conflict over its abolition. This conflict was brought to a head by the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision of the Supreme Court in 1857, which granted permanent and complete constitutional protection to slavery. Our costliest war then followed.
In 1973, our country was preoccupied with the Vietnam War and the controversy surrounding it. Abortion was regulated by the states and laws varied from state to state. When Roe v. Wade was announced by the Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973, the news was obscured by the death of former President Lyndon Johnson on the same day but when it was read and understood, it was clear the decision was remarkably similar to Dred Scott v. Sandford – not only in the 7 to 2 vote, but also in that it denied personhood and thereby citizenship to the unborn in order to grant Constitutional protection to abortion. In what has been our Holocaust, over 60 million abortions have followed.
This policy never should have been determined by the Supreme Court in the first place. It was deeply offensive to many Americans but was adopted as the cornerstone of its platform by the Democrat Party, thereby sharpening our country’s division into two large factions. Hence, Dr. Wolf’s question.
A law adopted by Congress can later be repealed by Congress and a Supreme Court decision can be overturned by a later Supreme Court or by a Constitutional amendment. Such efforts in Congress can easily be defeated, and 13 states can defeat the ratification of an amendment if it has indeed been proposed by a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress. This leaves the Supreme Court itself the only way to achieve this objective, thereby turning the confirmations of new Justices into ideological conflagrations with the politics of personal destruction and partisan rancor at their worst. Add to this Sen. Schumer’s threat of severe bodily harm to – if not the assassination of – Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, and you have our present unhappy situation.
Imagine two opposite centers of gravity pulling like-minded people into their orbits and then think of other events during the past 47 years since Roe v. Wade in 1973. The “Progressive” transformation of American politics continued apace. This means the steady concentration of power in the national government and the steady concentration of power in that government in the executive branch and its undemocratic bureaucracy of “experts.”
Accompanying this was the globalization of the economy and the exportation of thousands of industries and jobs to China and other countries. It became almost impossible to buy a pair of shoes, a television set, a shirt or virtually anything of value actually made in the United States. At the same time, environmentalist and elitist politicians bragged about how many coal mines they would close and made fun of the people who would lose their jobs as a result. This did not go down well. Add to this the corruption of professional journalism and its descent to chief propagandist for the left.
This alienation of the working class led to Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. This was immediately followed by an hysterical and protracted attempt by leftist extremists to drive him from office by any means necessary when he attempted to address these issues, culminating in his ridiculous impeachment. So where do we go from here? See Part III, coming soon.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
