Many Americans wish to dismiss or deny the existence of systemic or institutional racism, the form of racial discrimination that exists hidden in the practices and procedures of many of our political and corporate institutions.

Racism, some say, can only be found in individuals who consciously discriminate against other people; it cannot exist in an institution or government agency because employees who say racist things or act in a racist way toward others would be disciplined or dismissed from their job.  Sometimes this happens; often it does not.