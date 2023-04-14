Many Americans wish to dismiss or deny the existence of systemic or institutional racism, the form of racial discrimination that exists hidden in the practices and procedures of many of our political and corporate institutions.
Racism, some say, can only be found in individuals who consciously discriminate against other people; it cannot exist in an institution or government agency because employees who say racist things or act in a racist way toward others would be disciplined or dismissed from their job. Sometimes this happens; often it does not.
This argument, of course, ignores the fact that the very practices of our businesses and government agencies could — often unwittingly — result in actions and decisions that show prejudices to members of a particular race.
Public Citizen reported in its January-February 2023 issue that “widely used blood Oxygen Meters give false readings in People of Color.”
The story by Michael Abrams described several clinical studies at John Hopkins Health System in Baltimore and Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. These showed that darker skin pigmentation caused the pulse oximeter (that thing the nurse clamps on your index finger) to record a higher blood oxygen level than was actually the case. This meant that “on average, non-white patients received approximately 7 to 10 percent less supplemental oxygen during an ICU stay.”
It is important to note that this was a serious issue for someone needing oxygen AND that it was a form of racial discrimination, even if unintentional. Once the studies were completed and evaluated, the situation could be easily remedied by altering the design of the oximeter or by compensating by delivering more oxygen to the patient.
That is often the case with systemic or institutional racism. It can be unintentional, but still very real to those who experience it, and it can exist in ways we would least expect.
Here is a second example.
Economists from three universities (Stanford, University of Michigan, University of Chicago) and the Treasury Department released a study (New York Times, 1-31-23) showing that “Black taxpayers are at least three times as likely to be audited by the IRS as other taxpayers, even after accounting for the differences in the types of returns each group is most likely to file.”
Again, this racism is probably unintentional and due to “the computer algorithms the IRS uses to determine who is selected for an audit.” Agents don’t know the race of the person they audit, and there is no reason to believe that the IRS is deliberately targeting black Americans.
The problem is caused by the fact that that IRS officials “sought to maintain tax enforcement in the face of budget cuts by relying on automated systems to select returns for audit.” This decision meant that machines targeted tax forms with errors and “those returns claiming tax credit, like the earned income credit, which supplements low-income workers’ income in an effort to alleviate poverty. Those tax returns are more often selected for audit, regardless of how much in owed taxes the agency might recover.”
Obviously, an algorithm could be used that target those with higher incomes. Auditing these might produce more tax revenue. This is something Republicans in the House of Representatives should note before being so eager to reduce the number of IRS agents.
Such a revisiting of the algorithms for audit selection would also take the burden off both IRS agents and lower-income taxpayers, many of whom are Black, who are burdened by the need for unnecessary audits. Why even use such an algorithm aimed at collecting money from the poor and Black taxpayers rather than one that targets higher-incomes tax cheaters?
This form of hidden racism could easily be corrected by a simple decision to change the algorithm used to select returns for audit.
Racism, personal and open or systemic and hidden, is unfair and hurtful. We need to review all our institutional structures, public and private, and root out these real but often unnoticed forms of racial discrimination.
And until we do, let’s not hear any more Republican talk about how we have outgrown the need to worry about and actively work against racism.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.