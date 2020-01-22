The impeachment circus reached another milestone when House Democrats, after weeks of preaching the matter’s severe urgency, finally sent two articles of impeachment of President Trump to the Senate. They charge the president with “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” and are the latest step in a process that began 17 minutes after his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017, when they began planning to ambush him at first opportunity.
Reading these articles of impeachment within the context of only basic knowledge of American history will demonstrate that virtually every president of the United States could have been, and sometimes was, charged with the same “offenses.” When George Washington was president, Britain and France were at war. Washington felt it was imperative that the United States be neutral and issued an official proclamation of neutrality in 1793. Jefferson believed this required Congressional approval, but Washington did not. Was this an abuse of power?
Another example from the Washington presidency pertained to the very controversial Jay Treaty of 1794. The treaty was ratified by the Senate, but the House felt slighted and demanded Washington send it all his correspondence related thereto. He rightly refused and thereby established the principle of executive privilege. Washington was depicted in political cartoons as King George IV, but today no president could get confidential advice from anyone if Congressional subpoena power were not checked.
President Andrew Jackson was the first president to veto a bill on policy grounds. This he did to Henry Clay’s attempt to reauthorize the national bank in 1832. Before then, it was believed the president could veto a bill only if he considered it unconstitutional. Jackson did believe the bank was unconstitutional but he also believed it was bad policy and so indicated in his veto message.
President Lincoln’s suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in the spring of 1861 was said to be an abuse of power because the suspension clause is in Article I rather than Article II of the Constitution. His Emancipation Proclamation overruled an act of Congress (the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854) and a decision of the Supreme Court (Dred Scott v. Sandford of 1857). And on it goes. “Abuse of power” is like beauty; it is in the eye of the beholder.
Impeachment does not fall under ordinary criminal law. We can, however, apply the language of criminal law and say the term “abuse of power” is vague and invoke the “void for vagueness” doctrine. According to the Cornell University Law School Legal Information Institute’s website (https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/vagueness_doctrine), the “void for vagueness” doctrine is a constitutional rule that requires criminal laws to state explicitly and definitely what conduct is punishable. Criminal laws that violate this requirement are said to be void for vagueness. ... By requiring fair notice of what is punishable and what is not, vagueness doctrine also helps prevent arbitrary enforcement of the laws.
It should be clear that “abuse of power” is a vague term and that what is “abuse of power” to some is “strong and decisive leadership” to others. It should also be clear that the House’s prosecution of President Trump on this basis is arbitrary and based on nothing but hatred.
“Obstruction of Congress” is an even more ludicrous charge. It is the president’s constitutional duty to obstruct Congress on occasion. This is fundamental to the separation-of-powers system established by the Framers. As Federalist #51 says:
“But the great security against a gradual concentration of the several powers in the same department, consists in giving to those who administer each department the necessary constitutional means and personal motives to resist encroachments of the others. ... Ambition must be made to counteract ambition. The interest of the man must be connected with the constitutional rights of the place. ... This policy of supplying, by opposite and rival interests, the defect of better motives, might be traced through the whole system of human affairs, ...
Thus, every presidential veto of legislation, every Presidential invocation of executive privilege, etc. going all the way back to Washington has been an obstruction of Congress.
What we have here is an attempt to subvert the Constitution and reduce the president to a Congressional water boy. This is not good for the presidency and it is not good for the country. We have an election in 10 months; let the people decide.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
