The law of the wild

The shovelnose sturgeon is often killed illegally for its caviar, which is sold on the Russian black market. 

 Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a game warden, primarily to stop poaching. Poaching seemed so unfair to me. My dad and I worked hard on the few days he could get off from work to go deer hunting, and there were many years we came home skunked. It bothered me that people would go out with spotlights at night to shoot deer or would harvest them out of season. It still does. Such behavior is not only illegal, it’s unethical and gives hunters a bad name.

Little did I know that wildlife law was so much more than poaching. It was only until much later that I realized how much effort is put into enforcing state, federal, and even international wildlife laws. Two recent busts are great examples of the sort of work these conservation officers do every day.