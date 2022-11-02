The law of the wild

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a game warden, primarily to stop poaching. Poaching seemed so unfair to me. My dad and I worked hard on the few days he could get off from work to go deer hunting, and there were many years we came home skunked. It bothered me that people would go out with spotlights at night to shoot deer or would harvest them out of season. It still does. Such behavior is not only illegal, it’s unethical and gives hunters a bad name.
Little did I know that wildlife law was so much more than poaching. It was only until much later that I realized how much effort is put into enforcing state, federal, and even international wildlife laws. Two recent busts are great examples of the sort of work these conservation officers do every day.
A Kentucky man was indicted for selling shovelnose sturgeon and their eggs, which are used in caviar. As Russian supplies of sturgeon run low, a black market has developed for caviar in the United States, both from sturgeon and paddlefish. Beyond unlawfully harvesting these fish, the accused violated the Lacey Act by transporting and selling them through interstate commerce, one of many federal laws that help protect our wildlife resources.
Another federal law was violated in an even more surprising fashion. A man was recently charged with transporting and selling elephant tusks, not in Nairobi or Johannesburg, but in Tennessee. Some people want these tusks for their trophy rooms; others use them to create curios and other products out of ivory. Both uses are illegal because elephants are highly endangered and often poached for their tusks. In this case, the accused violated the Endangered Species Act, a 1972 law that has protected and helped restore dozens of endangered species, including our national symbol, the bald eagle. As this example shows, the act has also been used to protect international wildlife.
There are many other examples of how wildlife has been protected by such laws and the officers than enforce them. A poacher was busted in Colorado for shooting two trophy bighorn rams without a valid license, both of which he left to waste in the field. Quebec officials arrested a poaching ring that harvested over 100 black bears for their gallbladders, which are sold to Asian markets for purported medicinal benefits. In Pennsylvania, a man was convicted for poaching dozens of white-tailed deer and wild turkeys out of season. Smugglers have been captured attempting to bring illegal birds into the U.S. in water bottles and even their socks to help fuel the pet trade.
Unfortunately, the penalties for many of these crimes don’t go far enough for some. Rarely do the perpetrators of such crimes receive jail time, but rather are subject to fines, losing their hunting and fishing privileges, and the confiscation of weapons, vehicles, or other items they used as part of the crime. Although the penalty for killing or trafficking wildlife illegally may seem harsh to some, for others it amounts to a slap of the wrist. Without stronger penalties, criminals are back in business within weeks, which is just more work for law enforcement.
When people kill and traffic wildlife illegally, they are stealing wildlife resources that we all enjoy. Imagine if a burglar stole your prized possessions from your home, and after being caught, was released with just a fine, a confiscated car, and a revoked driver’s license. I bet you would be quite upset by that. But that is not what we do for such burglars: a felony burglary charge can result in 20 years or more in prison, depending on the state. It’s a great deterrent for criminals.
Yet these lax fines are exactly the situation we find ourselves in when it comes to some wildlife laws. Thieves are killing our publicly-owned wildlife and moving them illegally, often for the black market, but we don’t treat them even close to the same as a burglar in our home, or those that transport your stolen computer or car across state lines. If this upsets you, as it does me, contact your representatives and tell them so. They are the ones making the laws, and they can help strengthen the penalties which help protect wildlife. No matter what the penalties, however, wildlife officers will be on the job to find the next wildlife thief.
We are lucky to live in a society where law enforcement puts their lives on the line every day for each and every one of us. Whether it is protecting our local streets or preserving our democracy on Capitol Hill, officers have always been there to protect our society. They are also protecting our wildlife, whether it be our state wildlife officers, US Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agents, or park rangers.
All of these law enforcement officers help ensure that our wildlife and the ecosystems they live in will be around for decades to come. It’s high time that, like our other public servants, we give them the accolades that they deserve, and that we help them by strengthening the laws that they enforce.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.