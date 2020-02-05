In the words of a cowardly, retiring Senator and best friend of Mitch McConnell:
“It was inappropriate for this president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation,” Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said. “But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”
But Jon Meacham, Carolyn T. and Robert M. Rogers endowed Chair in American Presidency at Vanderbilt University, explained, “President Trump is functionally a monarch at this point. If the king does it, it’s okay. That’s what we’re seeing unfold in Washington right now. And I think all Americans should pause significantly and think about the long-term implications of having a president who is above the law.”
We find ourselves watching Mitch McConnell bastardize the institution of the Senate, a Chief Justice presiding over an impeachment trial vote which rejected our nation’s judicial norms, and the first impeachment trial in U.S. History that does not include witness testimony as part of its proceedings.
Today, to many Americans, George Washington is an old painting on the wall – impersonal and distant – or the subject of childhood stories.
As students, we saw the brilliance of Jefferson’s pen in “The Declaration of Independence,” Madison’s constitutional handiwork in “The Federalist Papers” or the success of Hamilton’s economic policies, and that can cause us to underestimate the magnitude of George Washington’s achievements.
Washington’s greatest biographer, James Flexner, put it, he was the “indispensable man” of the founding of our Nation.
Washington’s decisions and practical wisdom were crucial to the success of our founding. At every moment - from the time he became Commander of the Continental Army to his death – his project was to found a self-governing nation, a constitutional republic.
He was instrumental in bringing about the Constitutional Convention, and his widely publicized participation as presiding officer gave our U.S. Constitution credibility and legitimacy. “Be assured,” James Monroe once reminded Thomas Jefferson, “his influence carried this government.”
As our first president, he set the precedents that define what it means to be a constitutional executive:
• strong and energetic,
• aware of the limits of authority
The vast powers of the presidency, as Pierce Butler of South Carolina wrote, would not have been made as great “had not many of the members cast their eyes towards General Washington as president; and shaped their ideas of the powers to be given to a president by their opinions of his virtue.”
The current president is absent any Virtue or high moral standards!
To George Washington the key ingredient was moral character which gave to his decision-making a quality of careful, good judgement and to his authority a generosity of spirit. “His integrity was pure, his justice the most inflexible I have ever known, no motives of [self] interest, of friendship or hatred, being able to bias his decision,” Thomas Jefferson later observed. “He was a wise, a good, and a great man.”
This is the complete antithesis of the corrupt, immoral, lawless, bombastic buffoon – Donald J. Trump.
Perhaps Washington’s most important legacy came when the lure of power was before him.
After the Revolutionary War, there were calls for Washington to claim formal political power. Some of his officers suggested that America should establish a monarchy and that Washington should become King George I. An angry Washington immediately rejected the offer as both inappropriate and dishonorable, thus the man who would NOT be king.
When Washington stepped down after his second term as president, a dumbfounded King George III proclaimed him “the greatest character of the age.” His peaceful transfer of the presidency to John Adams in 1797 began one of America’s greatest democratic traditions.
No one did more to assure a government with enough power to function but enough limits to allow freedom to flourish. No one walked away from power with more dignity or did more to assure the prosperous society we enjoy today.
“You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honor.” – Aristotle
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
