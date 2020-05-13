A metaphor is a figure of speech in which a word is applied to an object. Example: “Laughter is the best medicine.” – Proverbs
The coronavirus/COVID-19 mask is now applied to freedoms.
In 1789, the Irish political philosopher Sir Edmund Burke, one of the fathers of conservatism, described ways of promoting freedom:
“The freedom I mean is social freedom. It is that state of things in which freedom is secured by the equality of restraint – the freedom of no one man, and no body of men, and no number of men, can find means to trespass on the freedom of any person, or any description of persons, in the society. This kind of freedom is, indeed, but another name for justice; ascertained by wise laws and secured by well-constructed institutions.”
Today we may say Burke’s ideas define and measure our capacity to enjoy our rights and responsibilities, not the least of which are our inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
We have refined our ideas of freedom to encompass freedoms “to” – perform an action or access a resource that benefits us and enriches our community. They include the freedom “to” speech and assembly, bear arms, due process, a speedy and public trial by jury.
And freedoms “from” unreasonable search and seizure, having to quarter soldiers during times of peace, excessive bail and cruel and unusual punishment or “from” socioeconomic insecurity, the threat of environmental disaster, or the hazards of a pandemic disease are also fundamental.
Both freedom “from” and freedom “to” are essential characteristics of a society that prioritizes health and human rights for ALL citizens. Our national conversation is beginning to take shape where freedom “from” disease – a healthy life regardless of race, age, income, or pre-existing conditions – needs to be afforded the same space as freedoms “to” own an AK-47 or yelling in the face of a policeman at a rally.
But we have seen how an overemphasis of freedom “to” can foment resistance to rules like wearing a mask or social distancing that are made to save people’s lives.
Last week, Gov. Beshear said, “I wear the mask to protect you, and you wear the mask to protect me.” That is balancing the freedom “to” with freedom “from.”
Our Democratic governor is working hard to find the bipartisan sweet spot that minimizes loss of life, respects our rights, and keeps the economy in a position to restart safely. So far, a vast majority of Kentuckians are patiently working with him! For example, over 7,000 churches have avoided face-to-face meetings until this past weekend. That has saved lives!
But public health could lose out to a select set of freedoms “to.” Many are using a two-dimensional view of freedom – any national or state duty or responsibility becomes the “chains of tyranny.” This freedom “to” has morphed into an exercise of serving one’s self before others and then hiding from responsibility.
For some of our local, state and federal officials, the freedom “to” has manifested itself as a rejection of wearing masks, despite hard evidence that masks protect both the wearer and those around them.
Dr. Irwin Redlener, Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, said “I don’t think they (Trump Administration) grasp the impact of what they do (no masks) and what they say to the American public. Trump and Pence should be good role models in this horrendous pandemic.”
This past week, Sen. Rand Paul said, “Governor Beshear is drunk with power ... He’s killing the economy. We must get started … but according to his rules, there are going to be people who aren’t open for another month.”
Dr. Paul, M.D. is drunk on ignorance of the Hippocratic oath and stupidity.
His office proclaims he has had COVID-19 and “no need for a mask.” Here are two simple questions: Does Dr. Paul know that new strains can possibly re-infect him? Does he know that masks and social distancing greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19?
This reminds me of what Heraclitus wrote: “Stupidity is better kept a secret than displayed.”
Wearing a mask is “informed, inspirational” freedom. #TeamKentucky
Democrats get it! Republicans need to!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.